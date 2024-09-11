LGA - Councils call for more time for people moving on from asylum accommodation - LGA snapshot survey

The ending of accommodation and support from central government when an asylum seeker receives a decision on their application has impacted nine in 10 councils financially and added to staff pressures in England Wales and Scotland, according to a new snap-shot survey by the Local Government Association.

Nearly 90 per cent (89 per cent) of council respondents to the LGA survey also said that the ending of central government support following ‘move-on’ periods had contributed to a rise in homelessness presentations to their local authority, and around three-fifths of councils said it led to increased street homelessness.

The survey looked at the period between August 2023 and March 2024 when, as the Home Office has sought to expedite applications from certain countries and clear the backlog of people claiming asylum, councils faced added pressure as more people entered the ‘move-on’ period.

The time between an asylum applicant receiving a decision and having to leave the Home Office accommodation they were staying in while awaiting their outcome is called the ‘move-on’ period. Central government’s support and accommodation ceases at the end of this, and councils have to step in to fulfil their statutory duties by supporting adults and families to find or by directly provide accommodation and working with other local partners to help them access benefits or find employment.

When asked about the most effective way to reduce costs and impacts of the Home Office backlog clearance programme, an “extension to the 28-day move-on timeframe to 56 days in line with the Homelessness Reduction Act” was the answer most given, with 84 per cent of responding councils highlighting this step.

Funding to provide immediate move-on support once people have received a decision, funding for move-on accommodation – such as the first month’s rent for people finding their own place to live, and funding for early intervention while people await a decision, were identified as the second, third, and fourth most effective options respectively to mitigate the situation.



Of the councils who responded* about costs which are directly attributable to asylum accommodation, nearly three quarters of councils (72 per cent) said that the current asylum dispersal grant only covers their asylum costs to a small extent or does not cover it at all.

The LGA, which represents councils across England, is calling on the Government to use the survey findings to inform the next asylum backlog clearance programme as announced by the Home Secretary in July.

Councils also want to work with government to develop a more place-based asylum system that supports newly recognised refugees to move on from asylum accommodation in a way that unlocks their potential to contribute to the local economy and their new communities, and minimises homelessness and destitution.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA, said:



“The approach of withdrawing support so abruptly as part of the current move-on period adds pressure onto already stretched council budgets and services. We need greater recognition from central government of the crucial role councils play in supporting effective move on processes.

“Councils are the experts in their communities and know what steps can be taken to minimise the impact on asylum seekers, local people, and council resources.

“Increasing the move-on time to 56 days would bring this into line with best practice around supporting other vulnerable people find homes and reduce, risks of homelessness and destitution locally.”

Notes to editors

The survey, conducted by the LGA, received responses from 92 councils – about 25 per cent of councils in England, Scotland and Wales – asked councils how they’d been impacted by cessation of support for asylum seekers between August 2023 and March 2024.

*The number of councils who responded to this question was 21.