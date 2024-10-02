WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - ‘Councils can help government eliminate smoking’ - LGA on ONS smoking figures
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to latest ONS figures on adult smoking habits, which show that the proportion of the population in England who smoked cigarettes in the UK has fallen to 11.9 per cent in 2023
“Council public health teams work hard to help reduce smoking rates and it is testament to their efforts that smoking rates continue to fall.
“They can help the Government achieve its ambition of eliminating smoking in England and we look forward to the publication of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.
“We are also calling on the Government in the Autumn Budget to increase investment in the public health grant, which has suffered a cut of 27 per cent in real terms since 2015/16."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - The economic case for investing in women’s health services revealed02/10/2024 15:25:00
A report by the NHS Confederation, Create Health Foundation and London Economics highlights the economic imperative of investing in women services
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the appointment of an external Ministerial Advisory Group on NHS Performance and Productivity02/10/2024 14:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care announcement on the Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group
CBI Northern Ireland responds to plan to boost regional growth02/10/2024 13:25:00
Angela McGowan, CBI NI Director responds to plan to boost regional growth
LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report on 7.7m households in fuel stress02/10/2024 12:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board responds to a Resolution Foundation report on how 7.7 million households in England are at risk of fuel stress this winter, including the majority of families with children
Private sector growth expectations soften – September 2024 growth indicator01/10/2024 16:05:00
Private sector firms expect no change in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of 0%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
Companies House implements new powers with new non-compliance penalties01/10/2024 12:15:00
The new regime will drive better compliance and supports the agency’s key objectives to improve the accuracy of the UK company register and crack down on misuse.
UK Space Agency: A fiery end to ESA's Cluster satellite Salsa30/09/2024 16:05:00
Earlier this month ESA's satellite 'Salsa' landed in the South Pacific. Learn more about how NSpOC tracks re-entries from space using Salsa as a case study.
CBI: Retailers report marginal sales growth as online sales rise30/09/2024 12:15:00
Retailers reported marginal growth in sales volumes in the year to September, following a three-month-long downturn. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Audit Scotland: Clackmannanshire Council has made progress but must urgently address its financial sustainability30/09/2024 09:05:00
Clackmannanshire Council has demonstrated continuous improvement on key areas over the last five years.