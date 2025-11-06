LGA: Councils key to success of Keep Britain Working report proposals

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Councils key to success of Keep Britain Working report proposals



“The LGA supports the ambition of the Keep Britain Working report to tackle economic inactivity and support people to stay in and return to work. Councils are already leading efforts to improve health, reduce inequalities, engage local employers and help people overcome barriers to employment through public health, social care, and employment support programmes such as Connect to Work.



"However, these proposals will only succeed if local government is fully involved. Councils have statutory responsibilities for public health and social care and are uniquely placed to deliver integrated, place-based solutions that address the wider determinants of health. We urge Government to work with councils and combined authorities to ensure reforms are joined up and make the most of local expertise.”

Keep Britain Working: Final report