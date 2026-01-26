LGA - Councils leading on digital inclusion but need extra funding and national coordination to unlock growth

Research by the Local Government Association shows that councils are actively working to improve digital inclusion, but progress is being hampered by funding challenges and a lack of national coordination.

The LGA’s Digital Communities Survey gathered responses from 83 English councils to understand how local authorities support residents who face barriers to digital access and skills.

The survey found that financial pressures are the biggest barrier, cited by 77 per cent of respondent councils, alongside other issues such as staff capacity. While these findings highlight councils’ commitment to supporting residents in an increasingly online world, they also underline the need for long-term, sustainable funding to build dedicated capacity.

Digital inclusion is about making sure people can use the internet to do things which benefit them day-to-day. These range from digital skills such as being able to use computers and online devices, connectivity including access to the right infrastructure, and accessibility so that services are designed to meet all users’ needs including those who use assistive technology.

Councils are uniquely placed to lead this work, thanks to their responsibilities, trusted relationships, and local civic institutions such as libraries and community centres. Unlocking economic growth and productivity depends on ensuring everyone can participate in a digital economy. Without this, exclusion risks deepening inequalities and limiting the Government’s ambitions for a digitally driven economy.

Digital inclusion efforts should be considered alongside digital connectivity – access to infrastructure alone is not enough if people lack the skills, confidence, and support to use it effectively.

The research, conducted in Autumn 2025, shows that just over half (56 per cent) of respondent councils have at least one member of staff responsible for digital inclusion (DI), with many providing services such as public Wi-Fi, skills training and one-to-one support.

49 per cent of respondent councils reference DI in their digital strategy, while 13 per cent had a dedicated DI strategy and a third had another strategy where DI was referenced. The survey also said only 24 per cent have elected members with digital inclusion in their portfolio.

This survey aligns with the recently launched Digital Communities APPG ‘Reconnecting Britain’ report, which emphasises the need for digitally equipped places that foster connected, healthy, and productive communities. The APPG, for which the LGA provides the secretariat, highlights that sustainable digital infrastructure and equal opportunity for residents to thrive online are essential to achieving these ambitions.

Cllr Dan Swords, Chairman of the LGA’s Public Service Reform and Innovation Committee, said: “Digital inclusion is fundamental to unlocking inclusive growth and ensuring no one is left behind in a rapidly changing economy.

“Councils are doing everything they can to support residents, but they cannot do this alone. We need a coordinated national approach and sustainable funding to match the scale of the challenge.”

Notes to Editors

LGA Digital Communities Survey September – October 2025

LGA: Local government and digital inclusion

LGA: Digital Inclusion Hub

Key findings from the LGA Digital Communities survey:

Over half (56 per cent) of respondents employ dedicated staff responsible for digital inclusion

While 57 per cent use core funding and 50 per cent access the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, financial constraints remain the biggest barrier, cited by 77 per cent of respondents.

49 per cent of respondent councils reference digital inclusion in their digital strategy, while 13 per cent had a dedicated strategy and a third had another strategy where digital inclusion was referenced.

Councils collaborate widely, particularly with voluntary sector organisations (62 per cent) and the NHS (55 per cent), but 47 per cent lack formal partnership mechanisms.

Common services include public Wi-Fi and signposting (70 per cent), alongside digital skills training (56 per cent).

43 per cent coordinate inclusion with broadband and mobile rollout, and 61 per cent have tools to identify poor connectivity areas.

Councils call for dedicated funding streams (90 per cent) and practical resources such as toolkits and training.

Digital Communities APPG report ‘Reconnecting Britain: Restoring Trust, Connecting Communities and Driving Inclusive Growth’