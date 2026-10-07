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LGA: Councils receive more than one request a day from domestic abuse victims seeking safe accommodation as housing shortages hamper support
Councils receive more than one request a day from domestic abuse victims seeking safe accommodation as housing shortages hamper support
Councils in England are receiving more than one request every day from victims and survivors of domestic abuse needing safe accommodation, but shortages of suitable homes and mounting financial pressures are making it increasingly difficult to meet demand, a new Local Government Association (LGA) survey reveals.
To mark five years after councils took on new duties under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 to assess and meet needs for domestic abuse support in safe accommodation, the LGA survey of 49 councils highlights both the scale of support being delivered and the growing challenges facing services.
In 2025/26, responding councils received an average of 410 presentations for safe accommodation, equivalent to more than one request every day, and made an average of 298 placements. However, many councils report that a lack of suitable accommodation is preventing them from helping as many victims and survivors as they would like.
The most commonly reported barriers to meeting local need were a lack of suitable accommodation for people with specific needs (78 per cent) and wider shortages of safe accommodation (69 per cent). Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of councils said financial pressures were negatively affecting their ability to provide safe accommodation.
The LGA said sustainable long-term funding and greater flexibility over how funding can be used locally are needed to allow councils to keep pace with demand.
The survey found councils continue to provide a wide range of support to help victims and survivors reach safety. Refuge accommodation is available in nine out of 10 responding areas, sanctuary schemes in eight out of 10 and temporary accommodation in three quarters.
While 86 per cent of councils said current provision was meeting identified needs to a great or moderate extent, many highlighted concerns about meeting the needs of people requiring specialist accommodation and support.
Women account for the majority of domestic abuse victims, according to Office for National Statistics estimates for England and Wales. However, councils reported lower confidence in meeting the needs of some groups. While 96 per cent said provision met women's needs to a great or moderate extent, this fell to 65 per cent for men, 55 per cent for disabled people and 53 per cent for people who do not identify with the sex they were registered at birth with. Overall, 61 per cent of councils said provision was limited for some groups.
The survey also found that 82 per cent of councils use the Homelessness, Rough Sleeping and Domestic Abuse Grant to support provision. More than three-quarters (78 per cent) said greater flexibility in how the grant can be used would help them respond more effectively to local needs, including addressing gaps in specialist support, expanding provision and investing in prevention.
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities committee, said:
"Every day councils are helping victims and survivors of domestic abuse escape dangerous situations and access safety and support. Our survey shows councils are receiving more than one request a day for safe accommodation, demonstrating the scale of demand local services are responding to.
"Too many councils are finding it difficult to secure the right homes and support for people with complex or specialist needs, while financial pressures continue to grow.
"Safe accommodation can be life-changing and life-saving. But survivors also need practical help and longer-term support to rebuild their lives.
"Government can help councils meet rising demand by providing sustainable funding and greater flexibility to be able to prevent homelessness, address local gaps in provision and ensure every survivor can access accommodation that is safe, suitable and supported."
Notes to editors
- Safe accommodation survey
- The report will be presented to the Government's Domestic Abuse Housing Group, co-chaired by the Domestic Abuse Commissioner and the Minister of State for Homelessness, Democracy, Communities and Faith.
- The LGA would like to thank Galop, ManKind Initiative, Stay Safe East and other organisations for their input into the development of the survey questions.
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