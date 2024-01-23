LGA - Councils urge parents to take up MMR vaccine in light of outbreaks

Council leaders and their directors of public health across England and Wales are urgently calling on parents to ensure their children have had both doses of the MMR vaccine.

The calls come in light of a recent rise in the number of cases of measles as well as a large outbreak of the infection in the West Midlands.



This is a region of the country where take up of the MMR vaccine is lower than the national average, with councils and directors of public health warning this potentially puts children at greater risk of complications from measles.



The Local Government Association (LGA) and the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH) are reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are fully vaccinated against the disease to prevent it from spreading.



Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said:



“Councils are supporting local and national NHS vaccination campaigns to make sure people know how important it is for their family to be protected.

“Vaccination provides the best protection for your children, and it is not too late to come forward. We strongly encourage parents and carers to check their children are up to date with their MMR vaccinations.”

Amanda Healy, Health Protection Lead for the Association of Directors of Public Health said:

“Sadly, the current outbreak of measles is not surprising given the low take up of the MMR vaccine over recent years as it spreads easily between people who have not been vaccinated.

“Measles can be a very serious illness but getting vaccinated is safe, free of charge and offers the best protection. Together with the NHS, schools, health visitors and community groups, Directors of Public Health are working hard to remove the barriers that are currently making getting a vaccination difficult.

“Meanwhile, if anyone has missed one or both doses of the MMR vaccine, they can contact their GP practice to book an appointment. It is never too late to catch up.”