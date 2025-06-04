LGA - Demand for sexual health services highlights urgent need for 10-year sexual health strategy – LGA

Sexual health services in England are under unprecedented pressure, with millions of people seeking support, official figures released yesterday reveal.

New statistics from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reveal that consultations at sexual health clinics reached 4.5 million in 2024—up from 2.9 million in 2013—prompting urgent calls from council leaders for a long-term national sexual health strategy.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils responsible for commissioning sexual health services, warns that the system is struggling to keep pace with soaring demand, leading to potentially longer waits and reduced access to timely care.

It is calling for a comprehensive 10-year sexual health strategy to tackle rising infection rates and ensure services are sustainably funded and properly resourced for the future.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

“These statistics show that local sexual health services are grappling with significant increases in demand.

“Without adequate investment, people will face growing barriers to accessing expert, timely care.

“The Government must use next week’s Spending Review to boost funding for sexual health services in line with this sharp rise in need.

“Councils have worked hard to promote regular testing and early detection, which are vital for preventing the spread of infections and improving public health outcomes.

“Investing in sexual health services not only reduces long-term illness and unplanned pregnancies but also eases pressure on the NHS and enhances the wellbeing of our communities.”

UKHSA publishes latest STI data