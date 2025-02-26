WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Digital Inclusion Action Plan – LGA statement
Cllr Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to the Government’s publication of its Digital Inclusion Action Plan
“Councils are critical to tackling digital inclusion, providing strategic leadership of local support, and running council-led initiatives, such as digital skills improvement support and refurbishing old equipment to donate or lend to residents who rely on devices.
“Our world is increasingly digital by default, with banking, democratic functions, job applications, benefits and other public services being moved online. Digital skills, equipment and reliable connectivity, as well as the confidence to be online, are crucial to enable people to fully participate in society and engage in education and employment.
“Given their role as local leaders, councils want to go much further, building on their work with local voluntary and community sector organisations to reach socially excluded groups.
“The Digital Inclusion Action Plan recognises that local authorities are key to the delivery of digital inclusion ambitions, and we look forward to helping government empower all areas to support all those who are underserved by the move to a modern digital society.”
