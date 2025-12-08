WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Digitisation in adult social care services
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care on the digitisation of adult social care services
“As a key partner in the Digitising Social Care programme, we are pleased to have played our part in the national target to digitise social care. There is still more to do to ensure we collectively reach full digitisation, and we will continue to build on our work supporting local councils and social care providers through regional approaches.
"Good quality, safe, and secure digital working and data records that connect people’s health and care are the cornerstone of a modern, integrated sector that puts people at its centre.
"Digital social care records support safer, more effective and more timely services at the right time, in the right place to improve outcomes for people who draw on care and support.
"The progress made on digitisation is also a key building block to creating a proactive and truly preventative model of health and care – one where local health and care services and their records are connected for the benefit of local people.”
