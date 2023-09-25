WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - End ‘spiral of decline’ of bus services by handing control to councils
The Local Government Association (LGA) and the Urban Transport Group have called for new powers for councils to decide the way local bus services are delivered to end a “spiral of decline” of services by protecting vital bus routes and reinvesting in local networks.
Although additional government support has been helpful, a new report from the LGA and the Urban Transport Group warns that the task of patching and mending gaps in the network is more challenging than ever for local authorities.
Ahead of the start of party conference season, they are calling for a review of current legislation that would allow all cities, towns and rural areas in England to have the same rights to introduce bus franchising as those enjoyed by Mayoral Combined Authorities, including:
- power over the fares that are charged and standards that should be met;
- the frequency of bus services provided and where and when they run; and
- the ability for buses to be part of joined up transport networks to meet the needs of local communities
The report, A Smoother Ride, recommends simplifying and improving the franchising process. It is published at the same time as Greater Manchester is set to be the first city region outside London to run franchised bus services this weekend, nearly 40 years since deregulation.
The report recommends lifting the ban in the Bus Services Act 2017 that prevents councils from establishing their own bus companies. It highlights that in areas with municipally owned bus companies, bus journeys per head of population are well above the English average.
The publication also calls for the Government to urgently review Enhanced Partnerships between bus operators and councils to see how they can be improved to meet the ambitions set out in the National Bus Strategy, including making services more frequent, reliable and easier to understand.
The LGA and the Urban Transport Group are calling for greater, long term investment in local bus services. With every £1 invested in bus services estimated to bring an economic return of £4.50, taxpayers, the Government and communities would benefit through an accompanying reform of existing bus subsidies.
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Transport spokesperson for the LGA said:
“Councils should be in the driving seat to deliver good, affordable and reliable bus services in their areas not private bus operators, but are restricted from taking greater control over them.
“By providing councils with new franchising powers they would be able to keep fares down, increase the number of local bus routes and make buses more attractive for everyone to use.
“We know that buses are a lifeline to so many people and councils want the powers and funding to ensure there are good services in every corner of the country, from the biggest city to the smallest village.”
Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said:
“The Bus Services Act 2017 was, at the time, a pioneering piece of legislation which was designed to give local areas greater control over their bus services by providing powers to either franchise them in certain urban areas or develop Enhanced Partnerships.
“However, as Greater Manchester’s experience of franchising has shown, the process has been unduly long and onerous. Alongside this, the limitations of the Enhanced Partnership model, have meant that the Act has failed to truly deliver on its potential.
“If we really want to fulfil the ambitions of the National Bus Strategy - to truly transform bus services, it’s time to update the legislation, and this report provides recommendations for how to do so.”
Notes to editors
The full report, A Smoother Ride - Reviewing the Bus Services Act 2017 to empower local areas, is available here.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Manufacturing output falls further, with volumes tipped to be flat through to the year's end - CBI Industrial Trends Survey22/09/2023 14:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes declined more quickly than expected in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey. Output volumes are expected to stagnate over the next three months.
‘New workforce plan needed to drive economic growth’ – CIPD publishes its ‘Manifesto for Good Work’22/09/2023 10:10:00
CIPD sets out core themes for skilled, fair and healthy work that should underpin a new workforce strategy for the next UK Government
NHS Confederation - NHS doing all it can to meet demand for care22/09/2023 09:10:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
TUC - Ministers “driving economy into ditch”21/09/2023 15:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the decision by the Bank of England today (Thursday) to hold interest rates at 5.25%
CBI responds to latest inflation data21/09/2023 14:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data.
Britain’s industrial heartlands being put “at serious risk” by government’s “incoherent” and “reckless” climate politicking21/09/2023 11:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) warned that Britain’s manufacturing heartlands are being put at “serious risk” by the Conservatives’ “incoherent” climate politicking.
IEA - Inflation data shows need to pause rate rises20/09/2023 12:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on ONS data showing a surprise fall in the rate of inflation in August
TUC - Conservatives’ economic approach of “doing nothing and hoping for the best” is putting UK “on road to recession”20/09/2023 09:25:00
TUC says halt to interest rate rises “is long overdue” ahead of Bank of England decision tomorrow