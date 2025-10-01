LGA - Fair Pay Agreement for care workers: LGA statement

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government’s announcement of a first Fair Pay Agreement for care workers



“The care workforce plays a fundamental and valued role in supporting people who draw on social care to live the independent lives they want to lead, and action is needed to tackle long-standing serious recruitment and retention challenges.



“Pay is crucial to this, and we support the ambition to deliver a Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) for care workers. However, councils will be seriously concerned that this is not matched by a commitment from central government to fully fund the output of the negotiations.



“The success of the FPA depends on its costs being fully funded. Such a commitment is critical to the policy’s success and to ensure it makes a meaningful difference to those accessing social care and those delivering it.



"The LGA has long called for investment in care workers’ pay but without full funding from central government, neither councils nor providers will be able to absorb the level of likely costs involved. If costs do fall on the sector, they will compound existing pressures and the consequences of those pressures for people drawing on care and those providing it.



“Councils want to work with government to find a sustainable and reasonable solution, and this must involve local government playing a critical role in the design and enforcement of Fair Pay Agreements. Building a strong and thriving care workforce shouldn’t be seen only as a cost; it should be seen as an investment given its wider value to the economy.”

