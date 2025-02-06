LGA - Fast-track devolution and local election postponement: LGA statement

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the announcement yesterday on fast-track devolution areas and election postponements



“Yesterday’s announcement on local elections as part of local government reorganisation, and which areas will be fast-tracked for devolution, will remove the uncertainty for local areas affected but the tight deadline for them to submit detailed proposals is challenging. We recognise that there will be those who are disappointed too. The LGA is working at pace with MHCLG and partner organisations to develop our support offer for them, alongside those who have already been through – or still going through – the devolution process, and those who are not.



“We continue to press government to provide further clarity on aspects of the reforms and timelines for devolution and local government reorganisation (LGR), including for those whose bids have not been approved as part of this initial priority programme. As the Deputy Prime Minister rightly highlighted today, councils are essential to promoting sustainable and inclusive local economic growth and this clarity is vital to help them play a key role in solving many of our biggest national challenges.



“Government also needs to commit to funding councils up front to deliver on these reforms. Areas that have already gone through LGR have relied heavily on reserves to unitarise and some estimations for one-off costs range from £25 to £100 million. It is imperative that any new unitary councils are financially viable, and able to provide sustainable services for communities in the long term.



“We want every council in England to have the ability to secure devolution that works for them, their local economies and their residents. However, devolution is not an end in itself and cannot distract from the severe funding pressures that are pushing local services to the brink. It is vital the forthcoming Spending Review provides all councils with a significant and sustained increase in overall funding that reflects current and future demand for services.”

