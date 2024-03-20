WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Financial support and certainty needed for social care - LGA on PAC report
Responding to a Public Account Committee report on reforming adult social care, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, social care spokesperson for the LGA said: “We strongly support the Committee’s call for long-term financial support and certainty for social care, a workforce strategy to address staffing shortfalls and a road map for reforms.
“Adult social care remains in a precarious position, with overstretched budgets, significant unmet and under met need, and remaining instability within the provider market. Any reforms need to invest in prevention and recovery in both health and social care in order to be successful.
“It is crucial that the impacts of any social care reforms on councils are thoroughly assessed and are manageable, costed and centred on people who draw on care.”
