LGA forms part of new Department for Education (DfE) Centre for Excellence in digital and data for children’s services
We’re delighted to announce that the LGA is part of a new Department for Education (DfE) project to design a Centre for Excellence in digital and data for children’s services. Working as part of a ‘D2I consortium’, the LGA will be leading on the research and contributing experience from our existing sector support programmes.
The Centre of Excellence will be a major investment by DfE in the capability of local authorities to use data and digital in children’s services, and the D2I consortium will work together to design it with the sector.
The D2I consortium members are:
For more information and to get in touch visit: www.datatoinsight.org/coe
