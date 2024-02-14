Wednesday 14 Feb 2024 @ 14:25
LGA - Further urgent invested needed in social care - LGA on King's Fund report

Responding to the King's Fund report - ‘Making care closer to home a reality’ Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board said: “We agree that the answer to tackling hospital pressures is a considerable bolstering of primary and community-based support – both to support discharge from hospital and to prevent people attending hospital in the first place.”

“Councils and providers always strive to reflect, learn and improve, but it is becoming increasingly hard to fully fund statutory services. We need to see further urgent investment in adult social care and a boost to the social care workforce to ensure the best possible care for those that need it.”

