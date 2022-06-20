WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA: Give councils flexibility to offer virtual meeting options and open-up local democracy to all
Virtual and hybrid council meetings should be an integral part of the future of local democracy, councils say – a year on since the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities call for evidence for remote meetings closed.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales is urging the Government to finally address the future of remote and hybrid council meetings.
With national lockdown and COVID-19 safety measures preventing groups of people from meeting, the Government introduced remote meetings in April 2020 under emergency legislation to enable councils to make critical decisions democratically and without delay during the pandemic.
The introduction of legislation proved successful, with councils highlighting an increase in participation from both elected members and residents due to better equity of access and an increase in the transparency of decision-making processes.
However, the Government has rejected calls from councils to make the rules permanent and councils were forced to return to in-person meetings, resulting in increased costs on already stretched council budgets and reduced participation from councillors and the public.
While the Government acknowledged concerns with the launch of the call for evidence, it has failed to release the results or set out a plan to take the issue forwards, leaving councils uncertain and unable to plan effectively for the future of their organisations, despite much of its workforce successfully having adapted to a virtual and hybrid working patterns.
As a result, councils want the flexibility to offer hybrid and virtual meetings so they can continue to work in the most accessible and resilient way possible, especially in times of emergency such as when there is adverse weather or flooding.
Flexibility is also vital in attracting a wider range of people to stand as candidates in local elections, with recent research highlighting that 72 per cent of councillors surveyed in a new poll stating that moving to a hybrid model could attract more younger people, ethnic minorities, and women to stand in local elections.
Virtual and hybrid meetings also better support the attendance of councillors with disabilities or chronic illnesses and enable councillors with caring responsibilities to balance their role and personal lives.
LGA Chairman, Cllr James Jamieson, said:
“It has been a year since the Government’s call for evidence around remote and hybrid meetings, but it has yet to publish the results or take any steps to address this issue, which is a priority for councils up and down the country.
“The pandemic proved that using virtual meeting options can help councils work more effectively and efficiently and can in fact increase engagement from both councillors and residents, which is a vital part of local democracy.
“We urge the Government to act quickly and take the next steps to introduce legislation that would empower local authorities to make the most suitable choice for their organisation and communities and bring them in-step with the residents' expectations of organisations that provide local services in the 21st century.”
Notes To Editors
- Hybrid meeting – a mixture of participants attending in person in a specified location while others join virtually through an online meeting platform.
- LGA research report into the impacts of returning to in-person meetings
- LGA Response to Call for Evidence
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Ministers must stop “inflaming tensions” and “help to end rail dispute”20/06/2022 15:25:00
The TUC is calling today (Monday) on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the rail dispute instead of “inflaming tensions” and threatening to revoke workers’ legal rights.
Citizens Advice partners with the Social Market Foundation and Public First on future support for energy consumers20/06/2022 13:10:00
Citizens Advice has today announced plans to launch a review into the best way of providing long-term support to consumers who’re struggling the most with energy bills.
NHS Confederation - Community services data is an important moment for sector20/06/2022 09:05:00
Community Network chair Siobhan Melia comments on the publication of the first Urgent Community Response data.
CBI responds to the UK Government's new Data Reform Bill17/06/2022 16:10:00
Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Innovation, responded to the UK Government's new Data Reform Bill
Interest rate rise increases the risk of recession, says TUC16/06/2022 16:05:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday commented to the decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 0.25%,
CIPD - Low unemployment means employers will look to tempt the economically inactive back into work16/06/2022 10:20:00
'Record job vacancies and buoyant employment figures defy slowing growth', says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
NHS Confederation - Report reiterates importance of long-term funding for social care sector15/06/2022 16:20:00
Assistant director, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, responds to the Health and Social Care Committee report on hospital discharge.
NHS Confederation - NHS faces uphill battle to improve flow of patients through hospital amid staff shortages15/06/2022 15:20:00
Rory Deighton, acute lead at the NHS Confederation, responds to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's latest report on A&E waiting times.
NHS Confederation - Get ready for NHS ConfedExpo15/06/2022 14:20:00
NHS ConfedExpo begins today, bringing together health and care leaders across the UK for the first time since before the pandemic.