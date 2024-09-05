WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Grenfell Tower Inquiry: LGA statement on final report
The LGA responds to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Responding to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, said:
“Our thoughts today are with those who tragically lost their life at Grenfell Tower, the survivors and the wider community so profoundly affected by this tragedy. It is hard to comprehend the unimaginable loss and trauma so many have experienced following that fateful day – a pain that, unfortunately, will never go away.
“The disaster that unfolded at Grenfell Tower must never be allowed to happen again and the LGA and councils will take time to properly consider this vital report and its recommendations.
“Local government stands ready to work with the Government on improving building safety and ensuring no-one has to live in fear about their safety, be that in the buildings they live in, work in or visit.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to Programme for Government 2024/2505/09/2024 10:20:00
Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director responds to Programme for Government 2024/25
TUC proposes Public Sector Workforce Commission as new poll reveals huge concern over state of frontline services05/09/2024 09:25:00
Nearly three-quarters of voters say public services have got worse over the last five years
UNICEF - Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on the completion of the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip04/09/2024 16:25:00
“The past three days have brought a rare bright spot amid the disastrous conflict in the Gaza Strip.
CBI Growth Indicator - August 202404/09/2024 15:20:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
LGA statement on Household Support Fund extension04/09/2024 14:20:00
The LGA responds to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund for another six months
UNICEF - Nearly one million children and pregnant women in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to receive life-saving routine vaccines04/09/2024 13:20:00
More than 800,000 children and 120,000 pregnant women will be vaccinated in a nationwide campaign launched on Monday by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with UNICEF support.
CBI Growth Indicator - September 202402/09/2024 12:15:00
Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.
NHS Confederation - Latest figures show general practice is delivering 'more for less'02/09/2024 10:05:00
The latest figures show how much pressure primary care is under from rising demand.
PODCAST: Our World, Connected Global Conversations with the British Council02/09/2024 09:50:00
Our World, Connected examines the most pressing issues of our time and uncovers the human stories behind them. Join host Christine Wilson, Director of British Council Research and Insight, and a diverse lineup of world-renowned experts for global conversations about culture, connection, and empowerment.