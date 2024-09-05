LGA - Grenfell Tower Inquiry: LGA statement on final report

The LGA responds to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Responding to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, said:

“Our thoughts today are with those who tragically lost their life at Grenfell Tower, the survivors and the wider community so profoundly affected by this tragedy. It is hard to comprehend the unimaginable loss and trauma so many have experienced following that fateful day – a pain that, unfortunately, will never go away.

“The disaster that unfolded at Grenfell Tower must never be allowed to happen again and the LGA and councils will take time to properly consider this vital report and its recommendations.

“Local government stands ready to work with the Government on improving building safety and ensuring no-one has to live in fear about their safety, be that in the buildings they live in, work in or visit.”

Publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report