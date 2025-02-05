LGA - ‘Growing children’s mental health crisis an urgent social concern’ – LGA on Future Minds Campaign research

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to new research by the Future Minds Campaign warning that the trillion-pound cost of failing to tackle the children's mental health crisis is holding back the Government's growth plans

“The growing children’s mental health crisis needs to be recognised as an urgent social concern and tackled with a cross-government plan to support children and young people.

“In addition to adequately funding children’s services in the upcoming Spending Review, councils have set out a series of steps the Government should take.

“These include reviewing mental health support teams in schools, with a named mental health professional supporting each school.

“Councils should be supported to provide parenting support programmes and to set up local peer support networks for parents and carers with children with mental health needs.

“We would also like to see mental health training become a core element of training for all staff that support children and young people.

“Together we believe these measures can help every child get the help they need, when they need it, and enjoy the safe, happy and healthy childhood they deserve.”

'Future Minds Campaign' Launches With New Research …