LGA - Heat health alert: Councils urge people to check on the vulnerable during week of hot weather
Temperatures in some parts of the country are set to peak at 32C over the next six days, and people are being urged to look out for their vulnerable and older family, friends and neighbours who are most at risk during the hot weather.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, is warning that older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk during this widespread July heatwave.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a six-day Yellow Heat-Health Alert in place until 10am on Tuesday 15 July for the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, London, and South West regions.
Local authorities are involved in year-round preparations for exceptional weather conditions, making sure their regions are as able to cope with high temperatures as they are with freezing temperatures or flooding.
The country has developed an extreme weather plan with local authorities, health professionals and the emergency services, and they continue working together to keep people safe during these events.
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“With high temperatures expected to be the longest heatwave so far this year, local residents can help us to identify others who may need advice or practical help during the hot temperatures.
“Look out for those who are more vulnerable - older people, young children, and babies and those with underlying health conditions.
“The hot weather advice applies to everyone, it may feel like common sense, but we can all take sensible precautions during the high temperatures including drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen.”
In England, during the summer of 2024, there were an estimated 1,311 heat-associated deaths across four heatwave episodes Heat mortality monitoring report, England: 2024 - GOV.UK
Yellow-level heat-health alerts (not the highest warning level) are associated with significant mortality.
