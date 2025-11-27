WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - High value council tax surcharge
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Resources Committee at the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the high value tax surcharge
"We call on government to urgently work with us on the details of this plan to address practical concerns about how it would work and to avoid unintended consequences on any future council tax reform.
"The founding principle of council tax is that it is a locally accountable tax which has always existed to fund local services. Any additional funding raised through the council tax system must be available to support local authorities, particularly in the context of the current financial pressures they face, and we wait to see how government intends to use this funding to specifically support local government services.
“Council tax needs comprehensive, fair reform and local government is ready to work with government on this. This surcharge should not create confusion over accountability, with councils likely to be blamed for a charge that is not theirs."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency - Growth and security at the forefront in UK funding boost for European Space Agency27/11/2025 17:15:00
The UK’s economy and security will benefit from a new £1.7 billion investment package in European Space Agency (ESA) programmes.
CBI - UK and Japan business leaders: “openness is a strategic imperative”27/11/2025 17:10:00
Against a backdrop of intense global uncertainty, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and its Japanese sister federation, Keidanren, convened senior business leaders from across the United Kingdom and Japan today (27 November) to signal their shared commitment to open markets and a rules-based international order.
Budget will deliver “urgent relief” for millions of families and help rebuild public services27/11/2025 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the Budget.
LGA response - New survey revealing high-cost social care packages for young people surge by almost a third in a single year26/11/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual Autumn Survey
Rupert Soames address to CBI Annual Conference 202526/11/2025 12:15:00
Rupert Soames recent (24 November 2025) address to CBI Annual Conference 2025.
Steepest fall in retail sentiment in 17 years - CBI Distributive Trades Survey26/11/2025 10:15:10
Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in 17 years, with a growing share of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter – according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC - More than half of young people say there is not enough support to land decent entry-level jobs25/11/2025 12:15:00
New polling published by the TUC shows more than half (56%) of young people do not feel there is currently enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression.
Rain Newton-Smith address to CBI Annual Conference 202524/11/2025 16:05:00
Rain Newton-Smith address to CBI Annual Conference 2025.
CBI responds to launch of new Critical Minerals Strategy24/11/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to launch of new Critical Minerals Strategy.