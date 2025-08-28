WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Holiday Activities and Food programme extension – LGA response
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee responds to the Government’s announcement that it will be investing £600 million to extend the Holiday Activities and Food programme for another three years
“We are pleased the Government has acted on our call to extend the Holiday Activities and Food programme. This has been essential in supporting vulnerable children, offering healthy, nutritious and affordable food while also providing vital wraparound, holistic support for families.
“The programme has proven highly effective by encouraging children to engage in higher levels of physical activity, improving their diets, as well as increasing their confidence, wellbeing and feeling of social connection, in particular reaching pupils who are persistent school absentees or at risk of absence.
“Councils would not have been able to replace this funding if it was discontinued, which would have impacted on the most vulnerable children in their communities and risked losing experienced staff without adequate time to plan for future provision. Extending the funding provides much-needed certainty and safeguards valuable support and expertise.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Access to Companies House WebFiling accounts to move to GOV.UK One Login28/08/2025 14:05:00
From 13 October 2025, customers will need to use GOV.UK One Login to sign in to their Companies House WebFiling account.
Activity across the services sector continues to weaken - CBI Service Sector Survey28/08/2025 12:15:00
Business confidence and activity continued to deteriorate heavily across the services sector in the quarter to August, albeit at a somewhat slower pace, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
TUC calls for “step change” in UK approach to AI as poll finds majority of public are concerned over jobs28/08/2025 09:25:00
The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) launched a new flagship “worker first” AI strategy that calls on the UK government to make a step change in its approach to AI to deliver for workers and protect jobs.
Citizens Advice responds to announced 2% rise of the energy price cap27/08/2025 16:25:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap
RoSPA - Faster, smarter safety: What the Product Regulation and Metrology Act really means for accidents27/08/2025 15:25:00
Adrian Simpson, our Head of Policy, argues that this new legislation should serve as a foundation for further action to tackle accidents.
LGA calls for supported housing investment to reduce strain on health and care services27/08/2025 14:25:00
A shortage of supported housing in 2023-24 cost the NHS £71 million through delayed mental health hospital discharges. Expanding provision has the potential to save up to £50 million a year for the NHS and a total annual saving of £6 billion for the wider public purse.
CBI - Falling sales weigh on retail confidence – CBI Distributive Trades Survey27/08/2025 13:25:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a strong pace in the year to August, extending the downturn to an eleventh consecutive month. That is according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect the pace of decline to ease in September.
UNICEF - After 500 days under siege, children in Sudan’s Al Fasher face starvation, mass displacement, and deadly violence - UNICEF27/08/2025 12:25:00
After 500 days under siege, the city of Al Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur has become an epicentre of child suffering, with malnutrition, disease, and violence claiming young lives daily, UNICEF warned today.
UNICEF - Fast facts: 1 in 4 people globally still lack access to safe drinking water – WHO, UNICEF27/08/2025 11:25:00
To mark world water week 2025, new report highlights persistent inequalities, with vulnerable communities left behind.
TUC Cymru sees golden opportunity for a “step change” in UK approach to AI as majority of Welsh public are concerned over jobs27/08/2025 09:25:00
The TUC has today (Wednesday) launched a new flagship “worker first” AI strategy that calls on the UK government to make a step change in its approach to AI to deliver for workers and protect jobs.