LGA - Holiday childcare costs survey – LGA response

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to the Coram Family and Childcare’s 20th annual Holiday Childcare Survey, which has found a 4 per cent rise in holiday childcare costs, and significant gaps in provision for children with additional needs

“Access to holiday childcare provision is vital for families and can have a positive benefit on the development of children.

“We support calls for a better link between term time and holiday childcare, and maintaining the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme after March 2026.

“While councils recognise the importance of ensuring there is sufficient provision available for children with SEND, it can be difficult to ensure the right provision is available, particularly given the challenging situation that many providers face at the moment.

“Councils work closely with providers to improve access to holiday childcare provision for children with SEND but without investment and recruitment of quality staff this will be difficult to deliver.

“Adequate funding, skilled practitioners and wider system support are essential to the early identification of need and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and we urge the Government to consider this in their upcoming reforms.”

Holiday Childcare Survey 2024