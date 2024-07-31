WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA infographics reveal fragmented culture funding needs reform
The Local Government Association, which represents councils across England, has today published three infographics showing how council spend on cultural services has been constrained over the last decade.
The infographics reveal that, while local government is the largest single biggest funder of culture, spending £1 billion a year, this investment remains under threat due to the multitude of funding steams as well as the system for funding bids.
Rising demand in adult and children’s social care, and homelessness services, alongside a 24 per cent real terms reduction in core spending power from 2010/11 to 2024/25 has also led to a squeeze in all budgets.
The LGA’s research reveals council spending on culture and leisure services has fallen by £2.3 billion in real terms since 2010/11 as a result. It also lays bare a cultural funding landscape which includes pots, some of which are very small and over 90 per cent of which are available for three years or less.
Each fund that a council must apply for takes up valuable time and resources, with many funds subject to timescales which make proper consultation and community engagement difficult. Without this engagement time councils cannot make the most of any funds gained for the people who will use them.
The LGA said councils need a sustainable and fair funding settlement to allow them to invest in these essential community services, along with streamlining the multiple small funding pots made available for cultural projects.
Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the LGA Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, said:
“Cultural services help to boost local economies by driving high street footfall, support creative industries and the visitor economy. They also promote better wellbeing and support educational outcomes while bringing joy and hope to people across society.
“However, our analysis shows that funding pressures, exacerbated by a complicated and time-consuming system for bidding for funding, has left councils increasingly unable to protect budgets for cultural and leisure services from cuts.
“Action is needed to secure a sustainable future for these vital services. By reducing the fragmented nature of culture funding, the Government can ensure that local government remains a vital part of public culture funding and our cultural services face a brighter future.”
