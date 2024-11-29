LGA - Investing in preventative support can save more than £3 for every pound spent

Properly funded preventative services would mean councils, working closely with partners and people drawing on support, can maximize the impact of their resources and address community needs. This will also drive down demand for more expensive acute health and social care support.

Investing in earlier preventative support in social care would improve people’s lives and save £3.17 for every pound spent, a new report from the Local Government Association in partnership with key leaders across the social care field, reveals.

The report – published to coincide with the National Childrens and Adult Services Conference alongside the Time to Act Reform Board - found potential savings to the public purse could reach £11.1 billion if preventative health and social care is scaled up across the country.



It sets out “earlier action in care and support” as the proactive measures and early interventions, such as housing related support, supported housing, promoting physical activity, social prescribing, advocacy, peer support, taken to help people maintain their health and independence.

This is paramount in allowing people to continue do the things that matter most to them, live their lives in dignity and with as much independence as possible.

Councils and partners are calling for funding to pilot new early action and support programmes. These initiatives would enable local areas to test innovative approaches to early support in different community settings and assess their effectiveness.

Establishing a stable, long-term financial framework is also crucial in allowing councils to consistently invest in preventative services.

Councils have a crucial role in improving the health and wellbeing of their communities, through public health initiatives, social care, housing, green spaces, youth services, and the local economy.

The case for investment in earlier action is growing all the time.

However, resources are under intense pressure, and increasing demand on frontline services means that spending is often directed towards immediate needs, leaving fewer resources available for earlier action and support.

This funding imbalance makes it difficult for councils to invest in the preventative support that can help people live healthier, more independent lives, boost life chances, prevent homelessness, and avoid reaching crisis points.

It was disappointing not to see specific funding in the Budget to take forward activity aimed at preventing, reducing or delaying the onset of more acute and costly needs for care and support.

Alongside the funding needed for preventative services, additional money is needed to address urgent care challenges, such as long assessment waits or delayed care packages. Councils are facing severe funding and demand pressures, meaning finances are under strain like never before.

While the additional £600 million in the Budget is helpful, rising costs from National Living Wage and employer National Insurance increases are likely to absorb much of the grant. Immediate adequate investment is needed in order to address unmet and under-met need and ensure timely access to social care for all who need it.

The LGA and partners have said the upcoming Spending Review presents a critical opportunity for Government to invest in prevention and lay the ground for significant long-term savings across the public sector and support people to live the lives they want to lead.

This investment must be part of a new long-term strategy that consistently funds early action and support, ensuring resources are available for services that help people maintain their wellbeing and independence.

Cllr David Fothergill, chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “Properly funded preventative services would mean councils, working closely with partners and people drawing on support, can maximize the impact of their resources and address community needs. This will also drive down demand for more expensive acute health and social care support.

“This report brings together a coalition of support for people with lived experience and other partners in the sector, which shows the importance of prevention being embedded as a core element of health and care systems, rather than being treated as a supplementary service only supported when budgets allow.”

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, Associate Director, Think Local Act Personal said: “Earlier action is not just about reducing future costs- this is an invest to save moment and also an opportunity to "invest to grow". It's about supporting people's ability to live the lives they want and to flourish. By focusing on earlier action and support, we can build a system rooted in independence, resilience, and equity. This is our moment to align vision with action, empowering councils, communities, and people to co-create a future where everyone thrives."

