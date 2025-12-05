WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Joint call for ban on unethical ‘patient brokering’ in addiction treatment services
The Local Government Association (LGA) and campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable people through ‘patient brokering’ in England’s drug and alcohol treatment sector.
Patient brokering involves individuals or organisations receiving financial incentives for referring patients to specific private addiction rehabilitation centres, regardless of whether it is in the best interest of the clinical needs of the patient.
Many organisations provide high-quality addiction support but a rise in unregulated private providers has created opportunities for unethical practices to flourish. The practice can lead to inappropriate placements, inflated costs, and compromised care outcomes.
The latest figures show that the number of adults in contact with treatment services for drug and alcohol misuse in 2024/25 was up by six per cent on the previous year. This increase sees the highest number of adults in treatment since records began, suggesting there are more vulnerable people at risk of being exploited by unethical patient brokering practices.
The LGA, which represents councils responsible for public health, is warning the practice risks exploiting vulnerable people, risks long-term harm for those seeking recovery, and undermines public confidence in addiction treatment services.
Anyone seeking help for drug or alcohol issues is encouraged to contact their local council, GP, or trusted services such as FRANK or the NHS for free, confidential, and impartial support.
The LGA is urging the Government to take decisive action to:
- Introduce legislation banning patient brokering and imposing penalties on those who engage in or facilitate it.
- Create a single registered online gateway for the public to access professional addiction help.
- Support and resource local authorities to raise awareness and safeguard individuals from exploitation.
- Promote community, NHS and charity-led services, which operate under strict ethical guidelines and offer person-centred care, ensuring efficient use of public funds.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“Patient brokering is a deeply concerning and unethical practice that puts profit before patient wellbeing.
“Vulnerable individuals seeking help for addiction deserve safe, ethical, and clinically appropriate care, and not to be treated as commodities at one of the most vulnerable points in their addiction recovery.
“We must protect the integrity of our addiction treatment system and ensure that adequate safeguards are in place so that every person seeking help is met with dignity, compassion, and respect.”
Evelyn McKechnie, Campaign Director at EMCAT, said:
“We support the LGA’s call for a ban on patient brokering and welcome their focus on the wider risks posed by unregulated referral practices in the addiction treatment sector. When financial incentives influence where people are referred for treatment, it creates a conflict of interest that can compromise care and public trust.
“The risks go beyond private referral networks, brokers are increasingly prevalent in trusted public-facing spaces, including online platforms and community resources, where vulnerable people turn in crisis expecting impartial help.
“This issue highlights the need for a clear, centralised gateway to addiction treatment - one that people can turn to with confidence. Public-facing resources should remain free from commercial pressures and centre around transparency, clinical integrity, and the needs of the individual.
“EMCAT looks forward to the progress from the LGA, in ensuring that people seeking help are directed toward safe, ethical, and regulated care - supported by a system that puts the public interest first.”
Dr Will Haydock, Executive Director of Collective Voice, said:
"Our member organisations work hard with local authorities across the country to ensure that treatment for substance use issues - including access to residential placements where appropriate - is available across England.
“We do not work with brokers - and there is no need for people facing issues with substance use or their families to do so either. These organisations add no value to the system, but sow confusion by targeting people at their most vulnerable moments, directing them away from the support that is freely available in their local community, funded by their council."
Notes to Editors
- Local councils are responsible for commissioning drug and alcohol treatment services as part of their public health responsibilities.
- Substance misuse treatment for adults: statistics 2024 to 2025: Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.
- The Ethical Marketing Campaign for Addiction Treatment (EMCAT) is a coalition seeking to enhance standards in addiction treatment marketing across the United Kingdom.
- Collective Voice is the alliance of charities that provide drug and alcohol treatment and recovery services in England.
