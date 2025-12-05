LGA - Joint call for ban on unethical ‘patient brokering’ in addiction treatment services

“We support the LGA’s call for a ban on patient brokering and welcome their focus on the wider risks posed by unregulated referral practices in the addiction treatment sector. When financial incentives influence where people are referred for treatment, it creates a conflict of interest that can compromise care and public trust.

“The risks go beyond private referral networks, brokers are increasingly prevalent in trusted public-facing spaces, including online platforms and community resources, where vulnerable people turn in crisis expecting impartial help.

“This issue highlights the need for a clear, centralised gateway to addiction treatment - one that people can turn to with confidence. Public-facing resources should remain free from commercial pressures and centre around transparency, clinical integrity, and the needs of the individual.

“EMCAT looks forward to the progress from the LGA, in ensuring that people seeking help are directed toward safe, ethical, and regulated care - supported by a system that puts the public interest first.”