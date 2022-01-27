WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA launches ground-breaking T Level support programme
The LGA is launching a ground-breaking new support programme for up to 35 councils to help them with the creation of additional high quality T Level placements.
The support programme aims to ensure that councils have the capacity to engage, plan and deliver Industry Placements. The package aims to add efficiency to the process and ensure the Industry Placement is effective for both the council and the young person.
The package, which was funded via the Gatsby Foundation, will provide the successful councils with five days of expert support. This includes providing a mentoring service, identifying parts of the organisation suitable for T Level placements, training on good management for students and a health check for the council, as well as other important advice.
T Levels can equip young people with the key skills and knowledge required within industry. Progression routes for T Levels include higher apprenticeships, entry-level employment or higher education. T Levels focus on 80 per cent academic study, and 20 per cent Industry Placement, which is key to ensuring young people are ready to enter the workplace and their desired sector.
74 per cent of councils have reported difficulties recruiting for certain roles and T Level placements can allow councils to support greater workforce capacity and develop the leaders of the future.
Councils can find out more and apply for the LGA’s support programme by visiting the LGA’s website.
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chair of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board said:
“We’re delighted to be launching this important programme, which will help councils reap the benefits of the Government’s T Level scheme.
“We recognise that councils face increasing pressure and additional burdens to deliver local services whilst still attracting, recruiting, developing, managing, and retaining their workforce. We know capacity to engage in new initiatives and new opportunities is always a challenge.
“This is why T Levels are such an important opportunity for councils. T Levels are the first step towards a career in local government and a fantastic way to promote the opportunities available to young people in the sector. They can also help councils to develop and retain new young staff members.
“We look forward to supporting and working with councils across the country to take advantage of the benefits that the T Level programme brings.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI's new East Midlands Chair targets skills and productivity growth to boost region27/01/2022 16:05:00
Overcoming skills shortages and driving up productivity can help East Midlands businesses bounce back from Covid and build a sustainable and prosperous future, according to the CBI’s new regional Chair.
MPs should reject “cynical and ideological” anti-union rules, TUC urges27/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC is calling on MPs to reject “cynical and ideological anti-union rules”, as the Commons debates and votes on new legislation which will hit trade unions with huge new levies and fines.
Audit Wales - Long-standing deficiencies identified in Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of a council owned waste company27/01/2022 12:40:00
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of its own waste company, Silent Valley Waste Services Limited were inadequate and ineffective, according to a report issued today by the Auditor General for Wales.
CBI Scotland responds to relaxing of work from home guidance27/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently (25 January 2022) responded to relaxing of work from home guidance.
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed to address critical issues in delivery of social care services27/01/2022 11:40:00
Action is needed now to change how Scotland’s social care services are delivered so that it meets the needs, and improves the experience of, people relying on care and support.
NHS losing patients’ confidence, Patients Association survey finds27/01/2022 10:40:00
The disruption to health and care services caused by the pandemic is profound and long-term, according to a survey of more than 1,000 UK patients carried out by the Patients Association, which is published today.
CBI - Manufacturing activity remains firm as costs rise sharply - quarterly Industrial Trends Survey27/01/2022 10:33:00
UK manufacturing output volumes in the quarter to January grew at a slower pace than in December, though growth remained firm compared with the long-run average, while costs grew at the quickest pace for decades, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
Barnardo’s warning of impact of Health and Care Bill on young carers – LGA statement26/01/2022 14:20:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a warning from Barnardo’s that the Government’s Health and Care Bill may mean more sick and disabled adults are discharged from hospital into the care of children
TUC – Public sector key workers face another year of “wages gloom”26/01/2022 13:10:00
Key workers in the public sector face another year of “wages gloom” unless the government acts swiftly, the TUC has warned today