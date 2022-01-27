LGA launches ground-breaking T Level support programme

The LGA is launching a ground-breaking new support programme for up to 35 councils to help them with the creation of additional high quality T Level placements.

The support programme aims to ensure that councils have the capacity to engage, plan and deliver Industry Placements. The package aims to add efficiency to the process and ensure the Industry Placement is effective for both the council and the young person.

The package, which was funded via the Gatsby Foundation, will provide the successful councils with five days of expert support. This includes providing a mentoring service, identifying parts of the organisation suitable for T Level placements, training on good management for students and a health check for the council, as well as other important advice.

T Levels can equip young people with the key skills and knowledge required within industry. Progression routes for T Levels include higher apprenticeships, entry-level employment or higher education. T Levels focus on 80 per cent academic study, and 20 per cent Industry Placement, which is key to ensuring young people are ready to enter the workplace and their desired sector.

74 per cent of councils have reported difficulties recruiting for certain roles and T Level placements can allow councils to support greater workforce capacity and develop the leaders of the future.

Councils can find out more and apply for the LGA’s support programme by visiting the LGA’s website.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chair of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board said:

“We’re delighted to be launching this important programme, which will help councils reap the benefits of the Government’s T Level scheme.

“We recognise that councils face increasing pressure and additional burdens to deliver local services whilst still attracting, recruiting, developing, managing, and retaining their workforce. We know capacity to engage in new initiatives and new opportunities is always a challenge.

“This is why T Levels are such an important opportunity for councils. T Levels are the first step towards a career in local government and a fantastic way to promote the opportunities available to young people in the sector. They can also help councils to develop and retain new young staff members.

“We look forward to supporting and working with councils across the country to take advantage of the benefits that the T Level programme brings.”