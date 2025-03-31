WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA Launches New Toolkit to Support Empty Homes Officers
The LGA has launched a new Empty Homes Officers Toolkit, designed to provide practical, on-the-ground support for councils tackling long-term empty homes.
The toolkit, designed in partnership with the Empty Homes Network, was developed following previous research by the LGA that found long-term empty homes had increased by 10 per cent over the past five years.
It came from sector calls for a more agile and accessible resource for officers to use in their day-to-day work.
It includes a comprehensive guide to identifying empty homes, implementing an empty homes database, and progressing cases effectively, equipping councils with the tools to take a more proactive approach.
The toolkit features:
- A step-by-step guide to empty homes activity stages.
- Guidance on empty homes premiums and their application.
- Implementation of an empty homes database for improved case management.
- Data cleansing and case prioritisation tools to streamline processes.
- Draft letters and a bank of information sources to support investigations.
The toolkit complements LGA calls for reforms to Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs) to make them more effective in tackling empty homes.
Currently, EDMOs can only be used on properties vacant for two years and linked to anti-social or criminal behaviour.
The LGA is urging the Government to reduce the qualifying period to six months, making EDMOs a more practical tool for councils
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the LGA, said:
“Long-term empty homes are a major issue for councils. They represent a missed opportunity to provide housing for those in need and those on housing waiting lists.
“This toolkit will give Empty Homes Officers the practical tools they need to bring more properties back into use and support councils in tackling the issue more effectively.
“In addition to the toolkit, efforts to reduce empty homes would benefit from councils having stronger powers to bring empty homes back into use more quickly. Reducing the EDMO qualifying period to six months would ensure more homes are available to meet local housing needs.”
Notes to Editors:
- The LGA’s November 2023 report found that the number of long-term empty homes has increased nationally by nearly 10 per cent over the past five years, removing a significant number of properties from the housing market.
- The toolkit was developed based on sector feedback and aims to equip Empty Homes Officers with practical resources to address long-term vacant properties.
