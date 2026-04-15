LGA launches Sector Support offer for 2026/27

The Local Government Association (LGA) has launched its Sector Support Programme for 2026/27 for local and combined authorities, funded by the UK Government.

The LGA’s wide-ranging programme continues to respond to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing councils and combined authorities, while building on the areas of support that authorities tell us they value most.

This includes support on governance, finance and workforce, alongside development opportunities for councillors and officers, and research and data support. The LGA’s award-winning benchmarking tool, LG Inform, continues to provide more than 12,500 local-level metrics, and now features a new report capturing all available metrics for the Local Outcomes Framework.

Comprehensive regional support remains at the heart of this offer, including the LGA’s strengthened Corporate Peer Challenge (CPC) programme. CPCs can be tailored for councils undergoing local government reorganisation, as well as for combined authorities, and in 2025/26 all authorities engaging with the CPC offer reported positive impacts.

The programme also includes a number of new and enhanced offers, including expanded learning and development for chief executives and new support and guidance to help councils understand and navigate incoming employment law reforms.

With local elections fast approaching, LGA regional teams and expert member peers are on hand to provide support members and officers navigating political transitions. Resources for councillors, including those stepping into new roles, are available through the LGA Councillor Hub.

The updated programme has been informed directly by members and officers who have engaged with LGA programmes over the past year and by the LGA’s Improvement Committee.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the LGA said:

“Councils and combined authorities continue to face significant change, challenge and opportunity, and it is vital they have access to the support they need to respond effectively and deliver for their communities.

“Our Sector Support Programme for 2026/27 builds on the support that the sector tells us it values most, while also responding to emerging issues and areas where councils want further help, including political transition, workforce pressures and employment law reform.

“From Corporate Peer Challenges and regional support, to leadership development, service-specific improvement support and tools such as LG Inform, this programme offers practical, expert-led support shaped by the sector, for the sector.”

The Sector Support Programme is part of the LGA’s wider, sector-led improvement offer, including service areas such as adults, children’s services, planning and housing, as well as specialist programmes spanning sustainability, cyber, digital and technology.

To find out more, please contact your regional team or visit www.local.gov.uk/our-support.