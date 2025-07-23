WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Local government funding: LGA statement on HCLG Committee report
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board responds to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee on the funding and sustainability of local government finances
“This report provides further evidence that local government finances remain in a fragile position.
"Greater financial certainty and a simpler funding system are important. However, all councils remain under pressure and face having to increase council tax bills to try and protect services at the same time as making further cutbacks.
“A sustainable, long-term financial model for local government must lead to all councils having adequate resources to meet growing cost and demand pressures.”
