WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Local leaders set to boost digital leadership skills and transform communities
Senior officers in local government are set to benefit from new digital and AI leadership skills to drive forward transformation in their councils and communities.
The Local Government Association (LGA) and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) are piloting a new leadership programme, to help senior officers in non-digital roles confidently navigate service modernisation and responsibly harness AI.
The pilot programme, ‘Learn, Adapt. Lead: Digital fluency for local government leaders’, is aligned with the Blueprint for a Modern Digital Government and designed to strengthen collaboration between local and central government to deliver better, more consistent services for residents.
The programme aims to:
- Build digital confidence and leadership capability
- Develop a shared language and understanding of digital across government
- Support strategic alignment and place-based outcomes
Working with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and councils including Somerset Council and East Sussex County Council, the pilot will operate in two phases between now and April. The first phase will be discovery and design to shape the curriculum to reflect the realities of local and regional government, with the second phase focusing on delivery of learning content to a small cohort, to further refine the pilot programme.
Developed in partnership between the LGA and MHCLG Local Digital, the programme adapts proven MHCLG learning for central government, with a focus on plain English, practical leadership, and prioritising what matters most to residents.
This marks another significant step in strengthening collaboration across the public sector to enable the full potential of digital in public service delivery. It follows last month’s launch of the new Digital and Data Hub and Get Tech Certified scheme, helping to build digital skills and capabilities across the sector.
The LGA’s own State of Digital Local Government report published this year highlighted findings showing that almost half of councils (48 per cent) reported skills gaps in management teams to support digitalisation and use of technology. While there are many excellent digital leaders and specialists in local government, wider management teams often lack experience and understanding of digital issues.
Cllr Dan Swords, Chair of the LGA’s Public Service Reform and Innovation Committee, said:
“This latest collaboration between councils and central government marks a pivotal moment in harnessing the transformative power of digital technology across local government.
“It reflects a shared recognition of the urgent need to build digital skills and capabilities to improve public service delivery and meet the evolving needs of communities.”
Cllr Nick Peel, Leader of Bolton Council, and GMCA Digital Portfolio Leader, said:
"As part of our collective work in Greater Manchester to build a thriving city region where everyone can live a good life, we have an extensive range of public service reform initiatives.
“I am delighted that we will be working with the LGA and MHCLG to develop the skills of senior officers who are leading digitally enabled transformation projects, so that we can support our communities even more effectively."
Notes to Editors
The LGA’s Cyber, Digital and Technology team regularly publishes resources for councils, including training courses, workshops and events for councillors and officers.
LGA Cyber, Digital and Technology – Learning events and materials
LGA State of Digital Local Government report
Government Digital and Data Hub
Local Digital is a team within the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) that provides digital and cyber support to local government.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - Funding for more apprenticeships is welcome, but a clearer skills strategy is needed to boost opportunities for young people and employers08/12/2025 16:20:00
The CIPD responds to today's announcement on Government apprenticeship funding, noting that wage grants or other direct support to employers would be more effective at increasing opportunities
LGA reacts to national Child Poverty Strategy08/12/2025 11:15:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded the publication of the national Child Poverty Strategy
LGA - Digitisation in adult social care services08/12/2025 10:15:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care on the digitisation of adult social care services
Audit Wales - Positive action on fraud and error in community pharmacy but more analysis could reap rewards08/12/2025 09:15:00
In May 2024, we reported on the potential to do more to detect fraud and error in community pharmacy by improving how data is centrally analysed by the NHS in Wales.
UK Space Agency: Scottish space innovation secures UK Space Agency investment05/12/2025 12:15:00
Scotland’s space sector will receive a major funding boost to accelerate breakthrough technologies and boost commercialisation, the UK Space Agency recently (03 December 2025) announce today at Space-Comm Expo Scotland.
Audit Scotland - NHS reform plans must be delivered05/12/2025 11:05:00
The NHS in Scotland has not improved in line with commitments made by the Scottish Government, despite having more staff and more money.
LGA - Joint call for ban on unethical ‘patient brokering’ in addiction treatment services05/12/2025 10:05:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) and campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable people through ‘patient brokering’ in England’s drug and alcohol treatment sector.
Citizens Advice responds Ofgem's latest announcement on energy network charges05/12/2025 09:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem's latest announcement on energy network charges
TUC Cymru: Welsh public want social care to be delivered as public service, not for profit04/12/2025 13:30:00
TUC Cymru is today (Thursday, 4 December) launching a petition calling on the next Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service for Wales.