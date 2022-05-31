LGA - More than 16,000 street parties approved ahead of Jubilee Weekend

Councils across the country are pulling out all the stops to help communities celebrate the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend with thousands of street party applications approved across England.

Next Thursday (June 2) and Friday (June 3) will see the nation come together to celebrate the first time any British monarch has reached the historic milestone of 70 years of service.

Councils have received a huge number of applications for street parties in their communities, with many waiving administration fees to make them more accessible to residents.

A snap poll of a dozen councils - of all types and sizes - by the Local Government Association shows they have approved more than 1000 street parties. If extrapolated nationally across all councils, it could mean more than 16,000 Platinum Jubilee street parties across the country.

Commemorative tree planting is underway in some areas as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, and libraries across the country are gearing up for the Big Jubilee Read, where 70 books by Commonwealth authors have been selected by a panel of BBC and The Reading Agency experts.

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the LGA said:

“Councils are pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country.

“Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together in innovative ways to mark this important milestone.

“After two tough years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that this time will allow people to raise a toast and celebrate with their loved ones and neighbours.”

Case studies

Hertfordshire County Council has received a record 475 street party applications to celebrate the jubilee, and waived usual road closure fees

Melton Borough Council has provided £7000 in funding grants to support the local community celebrate the Jubilee. This includes funding for beacon lighting events, street parties, family fun days and a tree planting programme.

Bedford Borough Council has waived administration fees for street party road closures and held an online workshop for residents in April for to provide information on doing a road closure.

Surrey Heath Borough Council are joining in for the Queen’s Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree planting initiative, as well as hosting a number of picnics and parties in local parks.

Gedling Borough Council are hosting a weekend of events, including a beacon lighting, entertainment from a brass band and a community tree planting event.

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council are ensuring that all council operated car parks in the town centre are being made free throughout the bank holiday weekend to encourage visitors to take part in family friendly events, as well as lighting beacons in the local area.

The London Borough of Waltham Forest is helping to host four large scale community events, including a mile long free street party for local people as well as having granted permission for over 100 local street parties.

Wyre Forest District Council are hosting a tea party for local people, inviting isolated residents, care home residents and encouraging people to nominate a neighbour to attend the special event.