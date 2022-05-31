WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - More than 16,000 street parties approved ahead of Jubilee Weekend
Councils across the country are pulling out all the stops to help communities celebrate the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend with thousands of street party applications approved across England.
Next Thursday (June 2) and Friday (June 3) will see the nation come together to celebrate the first time any British monarch has reached the historic milestone of 70 years of service.
Councils have received a huge number of applications for street parties in their communities, with many waiving administration fees to make them more accessible to residents.
A snap poll of a dozen councils - of all types and sizes - by the Local Government Association shows they have approved more than 1000 street parties. If extrapolated nationally across all councils, it could mean more than 16,000 Platinum Jubilee street parties across the country.
Commemorative tree planting is underway in some areas as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, and libraries across the country are gearing up for the Big Jubilee Read, where 70 books by Commonwealth authors have been selected by a panel of BBC and The Reading Agency experts.
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the LGA said:
“Councils are pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country.
“Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together in innovative ways to mark this important milestone.
“After two tough years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that this time will allow people to raise a toast and celebrate with their loved ones and neighbours.”
Case studies
Hertfordshire County Council has received a record 475 street party applications to celebrate the jubilee, and waived usual road closure fees
Melton Borough Council has provided £7000 in funding grants to support the local community celebrate the Jubilee. This includes funding for beacon lighting events, street parties, family fun days and a tree planting programme.
Bedford Borough Council has waived administration fees for street party road closures and held an online workshop for residents in April for to provide information on doing a road closure.
Surrey Heath Borough Council are joining in for the Queen’s Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree planting initiative, as well as hosting a number of picnics and parties in local parks.
Gedling Borough Council are hosting a weekend of events, including a beacon lighting, entertainment from a brass band and a community tree planting event.
Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council are ensuring that all council operated car parks in the town centre are being made free throughout the bank holiday weekend to encourage visitors to take part in family friendly events, as well as lighting beacons in the local area.
The London Borough of Waltham Forest is helping to host four large scale community events, including a mile long free street party for local people as well as having granted permission for over 100 local street parties.
Wyre Forest District Council are hosting a tea party for local people, inviting isolated residents, care home residents and encouraging people to nominate a neighbour to attend the special event.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector activity expected to flatline over next three months - CBI Growth Indicator02/06/2022 11:10:00
Private sector activity is expected to be broadly flat in the three months to August (+1%), marking the lowest expectations for private sector growth since February 2021. That’s according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
NHS Confederation - Increased criminal acts of violence at GP surgeries highlights the shocking reality for staff working in primary care02/06/2022 10:10:00
Ruth Rankine responds to figures obtained by the BMJ which show an increase in abuse against GP staff.
TUC demands assurances hard-won workers’ rights are not on the line in Rees-Mogg’s “reckless” post-Brexit plans02/06/2022 09:10:00
The TUC has demanded that hard-won workers’ rights will be protected after reports emerged suggesting that Jacob Rees-Mogg is drawing up a list comprising over 1,000 EU-derived regulations to be ripped up.
UNICEF - One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 2.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance01/06/2022 16:20:00
Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF said today. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.
RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign01/06/2022 14:25:00
A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-2201/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
NHS Confederation - Clear, long-term investment strategy needed to tackle planned care backlog01/06/2022 09:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Auditor General's report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales.
RoSPA encouraged by Scotland's reduction in road casualties31/05/2022 16:25:00
Karen McDonnell, Head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland responded to the provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021
CBI - Response to UK government audit proposals31/05/2022 14:15:00
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director responds to the UK government audit proposals