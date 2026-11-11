LGA - National Children and Adult Services Conference 2026

As social care rises up the national agenda and the sector stands on the cusp of once-in-a-generation reform, NCASC 2026 offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping what comes next.

Councillors and those working in social care will hear directly from Baroness Casey, Children’s Minister Josh MacAlister OBE MP and Social Care Minister Alison McGovern MP as they set out their vision for the future.

Held over three days in Liverpool, the conference will focus on the practical realities of delivering reform, bringing together those responsible for turning policy into lasting change for people who draw on care and support.

Baroness Louise Casey, Chair of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care, said: “Together, we can build a new settlement for care. One based on values I still believe this country shares: decency, contribution, and a duty to care for our neighbours, our loved ones and ourselves.”

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the LGA, said: "Social care and health reform continues to be at the top of the national agenda. These vital services touch all of our lives and are essential to supporting people to live well and independently.

"Local government is central to shaping and delivering that reform. We are pleased to be continuing our engagement with the Casey Commission as we work to build the broadest possible cross-party consensus, consider all views and perspectives, and get adult social care reform across the line."

Phil Holmes, President of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, said: "We have a real opportunity to change adult social care for the better, and we need to grab it with both hands. With major changes underway across public services, health and local government, it’s vital we work together to ensure better lives for adults who need care and support and better conditions for our workforce who are at the heart of those changes.

"NCASC brings together the people who understand the challenges but also know what’s possible. Local government has a huge amount of experience and expertise to bring to the table, and we want to work alongside people who draw on care and support to help the Casey Commission build agreement across political parties on what needs to change and how we make it happen."

Ann Graham, President of the Association of Directors of Children's Services, said: “NCASC is a real highlight in the local government calendar. It brings together leaders from across children’s services and adult social care with our wider colleagues and partners. It offers a valuable opportunity to reflect on the challenges we share and the opportunities ahead.

“At a time of significant public sector reform, I look forward to exchanging ideas and experiences and exploring how we can all work more closely together to build places where children, young people and adults feel safe, supported and able to thrive.”

The conference will feature a diverse programme of speeches, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities, bringing together social care experts, practitioners, policymakers and people with lived experience from across the country. They will explore some of the most pressing challenges facing communities and public services like neighbourhood health, the fair pay agreement, social work and safeguarding, and SEND reforms.

Other notable speakers, include NHS England CEO Jim Mackey, Chief Social Workers Sarah McClinton and Isabelle Troweler, and CQC Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care and Integrated Care Chris Badger.

NCASC is jointly organised by the LGA (Local Government Association), ADASS (Association of Directors of Adult Social Services) and ADCS (Association of Directors of Children's Services).

Notes to Editors

View the programme: Programme – NCASC Conference

For media inquiries including interview requests or access to photos/video, please contact: maddy.hayden@local.gov.uk

The LGA launched its Care Where We Live report in July bringing together the sector's experience and expertise, informed by councils of all political colours, the care workforce, people with lived experience, unpaid carers, and the wider sector. It is starting phase two of that work, find out more: Care where we live