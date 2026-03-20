LGA - NPPF Consultation - local government must remain at the heart of planning and delivery

Cllr Tom Hunt, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, said: “These proposals represent a huge shake up to planning policy and we recognise the Government’s pledge to deliver more homes, better integrated with infrastructure and connected to jobs and amenities. However, to succeed, local government and its views must remain at the heart of planning and delivery.

“Planning is about shaping the future, creating places and communities that work, building homes, linking with economic activity and public services, conserving and improving the natural and built environment, and ensuring the right decisions are made on issues that matter to residents. Councils must retain the ability to tailor decision-making processes and policies to reflect the specific needs and ambitions of their communities. The involvement of councillors, as the elected representatives of local people, in planning decisions is the backbone of the English planning system. “

“Councils need to be given the powers to ensure sites with planning permission are built out promptly, because our residents and communities do not and cannot live in planning permissions”

Notes to Editors:

Key policy points the LGA is calling for in its consultation response: