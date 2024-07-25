LGA on Centre for Mental Health/Save the Children UK report on children’s mental health

Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Economy and Resources Board responds to a report by the Centre for Mental Health and Save the Children UK, which calls on government to reform the benefits system to tackle poverty and boost children's mental health

“No child should ever grow up in poverty. Mental health problems are closely associated with poverty, poor housing, homelessness, disability, long-term illness and experience of violence or abuse.

“The most effective way to support low-income households is through an adequately resourced national safety net and sustainable long-term funding for vital council services, such as advice services, local welfare assistance, housing and employment support.

“We look forward to working with government on its proposed Child Poverty Strategy.”

Reform benefits system to protect children’s mental health, say charities