LGA on Restart report: Devolve employment support to councils

Responding to a Public Accounts Committee report about how the Government’s ‘Restart’ scheme to help recover employment after the pandemic will cost more per person and help fewer people than planned, Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, said:

“People’s prospects for better employment post-pandemic could have been far improved if councils and devolved authorities had been able to take the lead, using their local knowledge, connections and expertise, while working in close partnership with central government

“The report highlights there were missed opportunities to use the underspend for Restart to address the rising scale of economic inactivity, which now presents the biggest gap in the workforce.

“Instead of large providers covering vast areas, which we know can lead to capability and capacity issues, all contracted employment support should be devolved to local government.

“This would lead to more integrated services, better targeting of investment, provision of wraparound support such as on housing, health, training and debt management and working with local and national partners, all of which can be done within a national framework.”

The Restart Scheme for long-term unemployed people