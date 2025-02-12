LGA - Oral health survey of five-year-old children – LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the oral health survey of five-year-old children for 2023/2024, published yesterday by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities

“Tooth decay is largely preventable, yet it remains the most common oral disease affecting children and young people across England. Untreated dental issues continue to be one of the leading causes of hospital admissions for children and teenagers, with over 31,000 operations in 2022/23 alone to remove rotten teeth—equating to 119 operations per working day.

“Alarmingly, these figures highlight stark inequalities in oral health. Children living in the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to experience dental decay compared to those in the least deprived areas. This persistent inequality must be addressed.

“We must take urgent action to reduce tooth decay in children, particularly in the most disadvantaged communities. The Government should use the upcoming Spending Review to invest in council-run oral health improvement programmes. These programmes are proven to help children develop healthy oral hygiene habits from a young age and prevent more serious, costly issues later in life."

Oral health survey of 5 year old schoolchildren 2024