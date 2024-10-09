WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Over 600 child protection investigations carried out by councils every day – LGA calls for ‘emergency funding’ in Budget
The number of investigations carried out by councils where a child is believed to be at risk of harm now amounts to on average over 600 every day, according to latest figures, showing why it is vital children’s social care is given emergency funding in the Autumn Budget.
Department for Education figures show there were a record high 225,400 child protection investigations in the year to 31 March 2023 in England – the equivalent of 617 a day, and 66 extra cases each day than in 2019 when the current data set started being collected.
Known as section 47 enquiries, an investigation takes place whenever a council identifies there is a reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering, or likely to suffer significant harm.
The LGA, which represents councils, is calling on the Chancellor to use the Budget to ensure councils are fully funded and resourced to tackle the rising demand for support from vulnerable children.
LGA analysis shows that due to inflation and wage pressures alongside cost and demand pressures, English councils face a £2.3 billion funding gap in 2025/26, rising to £3.9 billion in 2026/27. This is a £6.2 billion shortfall across the two years.
Councils have faced spiralling costs and pressures in children’s social care, with budgets up by 11 per cent in real terms in the last year alone.
Key drivers behind the increase in children needing support include mental health concerns and domestic abuse.
The rise in investigations has also been fuelled by an increase in schools making referrals to children’s social services, with an 8 per cent increase in five years.
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:
“It is deeply saddening when any child experiences suffering, and it is absolutely right that councils act where there are concerns.
“However, these disturbingly high figures show the huge pressures councils are under to intervene and provide that vital care and support.
“As a society we must do what we can collectively to ensure every child is safe from harm.
“This is why we are calling on the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget to provide an emergency cash injection for children’s social care to help councils continue to provide this lifeline of support for vulnerable children.”
Notes to editors
DfE data on children in need (see Section 47 enquiries and initial child protection conferences)
The LGA’s Autumn Budget submission calls on the Government to take immediate steps to stabilise council finances and protect vital local services. The LGA has warned government against further “disastrous” cuts to local government funding with councils already facing a funding gap of more than £2 billion next year (2025/26).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
RoSPA - Groundbreaking partnership between RoSPA and Veriforce CHAS09/10/2024 14:20:00
CHAS members to benefit from streamlined entry to RoSPA’s prestigious awards, in one of the most significant changes to the scheme in years
CBI - Press Release: CBI Autumn Budget Submission - October 202409/10/2024 12:25:00
CHOOSE GROWTH: GIVE BUSINESS THE RIGHT LEVERS TO UNLOCK INVESTMENT - CBI AUTUMN BUDGET SUBMISSION
NHS Confederation - Government drive to move the NHS to a neighbourhood health service must involve local communities09/10/2024 10:25:00
A new NHS Confederation report warns that across many parts of the country there is work still to be done to move to a 'neighbourhood health service'.
UNICEF provides medical supplies for about 2 million people in need in Lebanon09/10/2024 09:25:00
Health services under immense strain as the number of casualities and injuries rises, including among children
CIPD Trust announces partnership with New Futures Network to boost HR representation on prison boards across the UK08/10/2024 16:25:00
The new collaboration will leverage the expertise of the people profession to better support prison leavers
CIPD - New pilot programme could provide blueprint for SME HR support08/10/2024 11:25:00
The CIPD and the Behavioural Insights Team launch a HR consultancy support pilot for SMEs, as government set to bring in raft of new employment laws
CBI responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office08/10/2024 10:25:00
Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Technology and Innovation responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office
ROSPA - The true cost of road traffic collisions is the devastating impact on lives08/10/2024 09:25:00
RoSPA’s mission in road safety advocacy extends beyond creating and implementing policies to prevent road traffic collisions – it involves recognising the profound impact these incidents have on individuals and families, says Road Safety Manager, England, Caitlin Taylor.
LGA - Extend vital regeneration fund by a year to boost local growth and avoid cliff edge, councils urge07/10/2024 16:25:00
Vital regeneration funding used to boost inclusive economic growth should be extended by a year to avoid a cliff edge in support for local projects, councils have urged.