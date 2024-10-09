LGA - Over 600 child protection investigations carried out by councils every day – LGA calls for ‘emergency funding’ in Budget

The number of investigations carried out by councils where a child is believed to be at risk of harm now amounts to on average over 600 every day, according to latest figures, showing why it is vital children’s social care is given emergency funding in the Autumn Budget.

Department for Education figures show there were a record high 225,400 child protection investigations in the year to 31 March 2023 in England – the equivalent of 617 a day, and 66 extra cases each day than in 2019 when the current data set started being collected.

Known as section 47 enquiries, an investigation takes place whenever a council identifies there is a reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering, or likely to suffer significant harm.

The LGA, which represents councils, is calling on the Chancellor to use the Budget to ensure councils are fully funded and resourced to tackle the rising demand for support from vulnerable children.

LGA analysis shows that due to inflation and wage pressures alongside cost and demand pressures, English councils face a £2.3 billion funding gap in 2025/26, rising to £3.9 billion in 2026/27. This is a £6.2 billion shortfall across the two years.

Councils have faced spiralling costs and pressures in children’s social care, with budgets up by 11 per cent in real terms in the last year alone.

Key drivers behind the increase in children needing support include mental health concerns and domestic abuse.

The rise in investigations has also been fuelled by an increase in schools making referrals to children’s social services, with an 8 per cent increase in five years.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“It is deeply saddening when any child experiences suffering, and it is absolutely right that councils act where there are concerns.

“However, these disturbingly high figures show the huge pressures councils are under to intervene and provide that vital care and support.

“As a society we must do what we can collectively to ensure every child is safe from harm.

“This is why we are calling on the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget to provide an emergency cash injection for children’s social care to help councils continue to provide this lifeline of support for vulnerable children.”

DfE data on children in need (see Section 47 enquiries and initial child protection conferences)

The LGA’s Autumn Budget submission calls on the Government to take immediate steps to stabilise council finances and protect vital local services. The LGA has warned government against further “disastrous” cuts to local government funding with councils already facing a funding gap of more than £2 billion next year (2025/26).