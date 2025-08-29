WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Persistent ‘dental deserts’ risk deprived and rural communities being left behind
New analysis from the Local Government Association (LGA) reveals the ongoing crisis of ‘dental deserts’ – areas where dental practices offering NHS services are scarce.
Using data published by NHS England, the LGA found that an uneven distribution of NHS dental practices in England is leaving many communities struggling to access treatment, particularly rural and deprived areas.
No local authority area in the country has more than one dentist providing NHS treatment per 1,000 people, with rural areas more likely to have fewer NHS practices.
People living in areas with the poorest health outcomes in England are less likely to find an NHS dentist in their area than those living in areas with the best health outcomes. This suggests that demand is outstripping supply in communities that need it most.
In Middlesborough, there are just 10 NHS dental practices per 100,000 despite having one of the highest levels of deprivation, compared to Richmond upon Thames with 28 per 100,000 people and one of the lowest deprivation levels.
Analysis also found that despite an obvious need, areas with higher rates of child dental decay don’t have more NHS dentists than areas with lower rates.
The LGA warns that a persistence of unequal access to NHS dental care is deepening health inequalities and is urging the Government to introduce targeted policy responses to improve provision in the most underserved areas.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“This new report highlights that there is still a shortage of affordable dental treatment in all communities across the country, particularly rural and more deprived areas.
“We know that poor dental health can significantly impact overall health outcomes, including increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Equal access to NHS dental services is vital for every community to ensure all residents have the same opportunities to look after their health.
“It is encouraging that the Government is taking steps to improve dental access, such as expanding provision and investing in community dental services, but it is also vital that the current dental contract is reviewed to make NHS dentistry more viable. There is still more to do to ensure equitable care for all communities.”
British Dental Association Chair Eddie Crouch said:
"For millions, NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist, especially among those who need care the most.
"Government can save this service, but that will require real ambition underpinned by sustainable funding."
Notes to Editors
Dental Deserts: An analysis of active dental practices offering NHS services across local authorities in England and Wales:
- The mean number of active dental practices offering NHS services per 100,000 people in an English and Welsh local authority was 16 and the median was 15.
- English Local authority with the least NHS dentists per 100,000 people: Thurrock (10)
- Most deprived (Overall IMD) English local authority with the least dentists per 100,000: Blackpool (12)
- Dentists are commissioned and funded by NHS England to provide treatment. Councils are responsible for oral health programmes to promote good oral health and prevent problems, including early years, schools and training staff.
Data sources
- NHS England Digital: Number of active dental practices offering NHS services
- LG Inform: Proportion of five-year-old children with experiences of dental decay
- LG Inform: Percentage of persons resident in rural and rural related OAs
- LG Inform: IMD Health Deprivation and Disability Score
- LG Inform: Population Density
