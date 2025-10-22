WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Post 16 skills strategy white paper - LGA response
Cllr Tom Hunt, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee Comments on the release of the Government’s post-16 skills strategy White Paper
“Councils, who know their communities and areas best, already play an essential role in bringing together a sometimes-fragmented skills offer for residents and employers.
“This strategy must result in a more joined up and place-based approach embedding local government’s role so the skills offer is locally led and aligned with helping people into work, and wrap around services such as transport so people benefit from training opportunities to entering and progressing in work.
“Investment in V levels and support for young people to gain English and maths qualification is sensible . As councils have a role in providing sufficient local places for young learners, they will need to be a key partner working with Government and local partners to plan the local offer.
“Alongside this, supporting adults with low or no qualifications increase their skills is also key, which councils deliver through tailored learning.
“The Government must commit to a clearer skills role for strategic authorities. Where they have new powers including on NEET prevention, we look forward to working with Government, mayors and councils to ensure this can deliver a better offer with a key role for councils within those places.
“However, as devolution will take time to have coverage and mature across England, it is important the Government also works with councils outside devolution to ensure the skills offer is coordinated across local places."
Notes to Editors:
Councils work in partnership with schools, further and higher education, job centres, ICBs, independent training providers, job centres, employers and the voluntary and community sector on skills provision.
Councils’ skills-related functions include delivery of adult skills from adult community education to skills bootcamps (vital to the talent pipeline), place planning for young people and identifying, tracking, and preventing NEETs, providing wraparound support for residents to make them skills and work ready, drive economic growth (through business support, inward investment etc), work with business to develop LSIPs, lead Connect to Work and local Get Britain Working plans, and are often the largest local employers and buyers in their places.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS AI trial results delivering cost savings22/10/2025 15:20:00
AI tools have great potential to improve NHS productivity and solve specific and identifiable problems.
CBI responds to Government's announcement on streamlining business regulation21/10/2025 16:05:00
CBI has responded to Government's announcement on streamlining business regulation.
Trade unions unite to Reclaim the Night in Leeds21/10/2025 12:15:00
As the nights draw in, trade unionists, women and allies are coming together in Leeds to demand a safer, fairer city for all.
CIPD’s Annual Conference and Exhibition 2025 to focus on navigating future challenges21/10/2025 11:05:00
The CIPD has announced the line-up for its Annual Conference and Exhibition on 5-6 November
NHS Confederation responds to survey on corridor care21/10/2025 10:05:00
Corridor care has often been used as a last resort in winter to increase hospital capacity in the face of surging demand.
UNICEF UK spotlights unstoppable children at heart of new campaign21/10/2025 09:05:00
UNICEF UK announces the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Making Childhood Unstoppable’. The empowering initiative aims to amplify children’s voices and celebrate them as an unstoppable force, raising awareness of UNICEF’s work to build a better world for every child.
Millions stung by scams with online shopping the top trap, says Citizens Advice20/10/2025 15:20:00
More than seven million people are estimated to have been deceived by a scam in the past 12 months, Citizens Advice has revealed.
WWF - UK supermarkets ranked on efforts to remove deforestation from animal feed supply chains20/10/2025 11:05:00
UK supermarkets have been ranked on their efforts to remove deforestation and land conversion from their supply chains for soy – a key commodity imported to feed British livestock, poultry and salmon.
Council emergency bailout deals risk becoming "normalised" as budget overspends continue to rise, LGA warns20/10/2025 10:05:00
Emergency government bailout agreements for councils are at risk of becoming “normalised” as costs continue to outstrip available resources and push many to the financial brink, the Local Government Association warns ahead of the Autumn Budget.