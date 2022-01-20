WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Public health services at risk amid funding uncertainty and Omicron pressures
A lack of certainty around councils’ public health funding this year risks exacerbating the growing crisis of demand for support services – including those for drug and alcohol treatment - that has built up as a result of the pandemic.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils across England, is calling on the Government to urgently publish the Public Health Grant funding allocations which councils will receive from April, as COVID-19 pressures intensify due to the Omicron surge.
The LGA said time is also running out with councils having to make critical decisions on renewing contracts for vital public health services, including for health visiting, sexual and reproductive health and suicide prevention, potentially leaving people without crucial help and support.
Drug and alcohol treatment, tackling obesity and health visiting are among the vital frontline services at risk of being cut back or closing altogether, unless government urgently sets out public health funding for the next year.
Directors of Public Health and their teams, working in councils, continue to lead their communities through COVID-19, such as encouraging vaccine take-up, setting up contact tracing partnerships and tackling local outbreaks. The grant also crucially pays for councils’ health protection measures, such as in planning for and responding to incidents that present a threat to the public’s health.
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“Demand for vital treatment for drug and alcohol misuse, obesity, mental health and children’s health is rising and at risk of not being met, while we are still grappling with the impact of the Omicron surge.
“The unprecedented mental and physical health toll of the pandemic will mean we could be seeing many more people coming forward for support, in addition to an existing backlog which has built up over the last two years.
“It is wrong that we are still in the dark about how much there is to spend on this essential treatment and support, which will better protect our population from future pandemics. The Government should act now and publish councils’ public health grant without further delay, so that we can get on with planning ahead for an anticipated post-COVID surge in requests for help.”
Notes to editors
- Public health funding grants to councils have been reduced by £700 million in real terms from 2015/16 to 2019/20.
- In the Spending Review published in October 2021, the Government said it would maintain the public health grant “in real terms” until 2024/25, but has yet to confirm the amount for 2022/23.
- Councils’ public health grant, which sets out how much each council receives to pay for these services, has been continually pushed back over the last few years, with the 2020/21 grant only being confirmed in March.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed on workforce skills planning20/01/2022 14:40:00
The Scottish Government needs to take urgent action to ensure essential progress in improving how workforce skills are planned and provided.
CBI comments on end to Plan B in England20/01/2022 14:25:00
CBI yesterday commented on end to Plan B in England.
TUC publish report on digitisation of public services20/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC has published a new report on digitisation across the public sector.
NHS Confederation - We must be realistic about how quickly services will be able to bounce back20/01/2022 12:40:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics in Wales.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
Response to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 11:43:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
CIPD - Job vacancies hit record high, but real pay is falling20/01/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
“Am I eligible?” Citizens Advice top tips on support available for people struggling20/01/2022 10:40:00
Citizens Advice’s research has shown that around 3 million households are facing a cost of living crisis this winter, unable to afford basics like food or heating.
LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report into Project Gigabit20/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to a report by the Public Accounts Committee into the slow speed of the Government’s Project Gigabit broadband rollout programme