LGA - Raising the ‘healthiest generation of children’ – LGA calls for Budget funding for Public Health
At the 10-year milestone of children’s public health responsibilities moving to local authorities, the Local Government Association (LGA) is urging the Government to commit to public health in the Autumn Budget to meet the ambition of raising the ‘healthiest generation of children’, with strong leadership and sustained investment.
Childhood obesity rates have risen over the past decade, with the latest figures from the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) showing 10.5 per cent of children in reception are now living with obesity – the highest levels since NCMP records began in 2006/07.
The recent decline in Year 6 obesity since the pandemic is encouraging, but overall levels of childhood obesity and combined overweight remain stubbornly high. This lack of progress over the past decade shows that voluntary measures are not enough – sustained, bold government action is urgently needed to turn the tide on childhood obesity.
Local councils have been at the forefront of children’s public health since October 2015, when the final elements of public health responsibility transferred to local government.
Despite a £858 million cut to the Public Health Grant since 2015 and workforce pressures, councils have continued commissioning vital services such as health visitors and school nurses to support children and families. They have also implemented place-based and innovative practices that respond to the needs of their local residents.
Ambitions to reduce childhood obesity and create healthier environments have seen councils use planning powers to limit the concentration of fast-food outlets near schools. Healthier advertising policies in public spaces and work with local businesses to promote nutritious options have also formed part of local public health efforts to support good health for everyone. However, the LGA says there are loopholes in the system and councils need greater powers to restrict unhealthy advertising. It is calling for public health teams to be better embedded in the planning system as statutory consultees.
The LGA is warning that the commitment to raising the healthiest generation of children could be missed without adequate funding and national leadership on public health.
Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the LGA is calling for:
- Restoration of the Public Health Grant, which has suffered a cut of 27 per cent in real terms since 2015/16 and move to multi-year settlements to enable longer-term planning.
- A review of the distribution of public health funding to reflect significant changes in population, deprivation and need.
- Greater local control over revenue from the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, so councils can target investment where it is most needed – areas with severe child health inequalities, higher rates of obesity, tooth decay and physical inactivity. This would allow councils to fund local services that support healthy weight and deliver a more targeted approach to improving child health outcomes.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“Public health is central to prevention and early intervention in health and social care, and to the successful delivery of the NHS 10-year plan.
“Since 2015, councils have embraced their responsibilities and led the way in tackling health inequalities. Locally commissioned public health programmes, tailored to the needs of their communities, aim to give every child the best start in life. But they need the right powers and sustained investment to go further.
“Childhood obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges we face. The rise in obesity among Reception-aged children is concerning, especially as it reflects early patterns that can track into later life. While the small fall in Year 6 rates is encouraging, overall levels remain high and require continued attention. The stark inequalities revealed in this data, with children in the most deprived areas more than twice as likely to be obese as those in the least deprived, underline the urgent need for targeted action.
“Lasting change requires national leadership and cross-government collaboration. The ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children must be backed by sustained funding. Restoring the Public Health Grant and further strengthening councils’ role in planning and advertising regulation are vital steps to support children and families and reduce long-term pressure on the NHS.”
Notes to Editors
- Since 1 April 2013, under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, local councils in England have been legally responsible for delivering public health services. The final stages of children’s public health services were transferred to local councils in October 2015.
- Between 2015 and 2024, the public health grant received by councils was reduced by £858 million in real terms.
- Local authority and sector case study interviews reflecting on 10-years of children’s public health in local government
- National Childhood Measurement Programme, England, 2024/25 School Year - obesity rates among primary school children have fallen since covid but there has been an overall increase in the past 10 years.
- UKHSA: Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly COVER programme
- Read the LGA Autumn Budget 2025 Submission
