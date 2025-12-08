WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA reacts to national Child Poverty Strategy
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded the publication of the national Child Poverty Strategy
“Child poverty not only limits children’s life chances and wellbeing but also imposes significant long-term costs on our economy and society.
“Councils want to work with government and partners to combat child poverty. We are pleased this strategy recognises the importance of integrating local services including housing, health, and family support to better meet the needs of disadvantaged children. We are also pleased to see national measures aimed at reducing in-work poverty and making it easier for parents to access childcare and progress in work, which will improve outcomes and alleviate pressure on local hardship support.
“The renewed emphasis on prevention in key areas including housing, social care, employment support and health, is a positive step. Councils will continue to work closely with government to identify ways in which integration and service reform can enable earlier intervention in the underlying causes of disadvantage.
“However, without additional investment in these services – and a recognition that councils still face high levels of immediate demand in many acute services – it is hard to see how we will be able to achieve the step change that is needed to reverse current trends successfully.”
