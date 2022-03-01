WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.
The Energy Rebate scheme was announced by the Chancellor earlier this month to help people cope with rising energy bills. It will see eligible households in England in Council Tax Bands A-D properties, receive a £150 energy rebate payment from their council from April this year.
This includes those who already receive help with paying some or all of their council bill through local council tax support.
Councils are urging people to set up direct debits so they can get the payment to them as quickly as possible. Getting the money to council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements will take longer as councils will need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and will also have to undertake pre-payment checks.
Councils will also receive £144 million in discretionary funding to enable them to offer help to households who are not eligible under the terms of the core scheme, but who are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills.
Many households are likely to be economically vulnerable for some time to come. Going forward, the LGA said councils want to work with government on an effective long-term solution to preventing poverty and disadvantage that moves away from providing crisis support towards improving life chances and building resilience.
Cllr Shaun Davies, Chair of the LGA’s Resources Board, said:
“This year will be tougher than most, particularly for those on lower incomes, so it is good that the Government is stepping in to provide financial support to help ease these pressures.
“Having a direct debit set up will mean councils can automatically pay the £150 energy rebate straight into your bank account. It is quick and easy to set up to pay council tax by direct debit via your council’s website.
“You can still get the money if you don't have a direct debit set up, but it could take longer as your council will have to contact you and then you'll have to make a claim.
“Councils will also now be looking to set up their local schemes to offer discretionary help to households who are not eligible under the terms of the rebate scheme, but who are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC01/03/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares.
NHS Confederation - NAO report on COVID-19 vaccination rollout highlights need for sustainable way forward01/03/2022 09:40:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.