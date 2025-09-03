WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Record number of invites to free early detection NHS health checks as councils urge people not to ignore invite
Latest figures show that 1.04 million people over 40 were invited for the free health check in the first quarter of 2025, a record number of invites. From this, more than 320,000 checks designed to detect and prevent serious illness were completed in the first quarter of the year.
The Local Government Association said councils across England have offered nearly 32 million eligible people to take up a free NHS Health Check since April 2013, with above 14 million checks completed.
The national public health programme is a free check-up for adults in England aged between 40 and 74 designed to spot the early signs of serious illness including diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, and dementia. It measures blood pressure, cholesterol, and Body Mass Index to provide tailored advice and support to help people reduce their risk of serious illness.
Local council public health teams work with the NHS to deliver the programme via GP practices, pharmacies, community healthcare settings and integrated health improvement programmes.
The gap between invitations and completed checks highlights the importance of making the service more accessible. Bringing the checks in the workplace can boost uptake for those people who may struggle to access appointments during standard hours and helps to reduce health inequalities.
The LGA said many councils have also adapted their approach to target individuals or communities at increased risk of disease through proactive outreach programmes to reach those who are less likely to attend their GP and those at higher risk of serious illness.
Health checks will remain vital in prevention and early invention, helping to ease long-term pressure on the NHS and wider health and social care system as part of the Government’s 10-year Health Plan for England.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“Identifying risks early gives people the best chance to take action before problems develop. If you receive an invitation, don’t ignore it. It’s quick, free, and could be one of the most important steps you take for your health and future.
“While there is still room for improvement in the uptake of the checks, these latest figures reflect the scale of delivery and efforts of local authorities and health services to improve health outcomes.
“Public health funding gaps do continue to present barriers for councils. It is vital that councils are properly resourced to deliver preventative services and improve health outcomes for all communities.”
Since 1 April 2013, under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, local councils in England have been legally responsible for delivering public health services.
Local authorities are required to provide, or secure the provision of, health checks to be offered to eligible persons in its area and ensure that all eligible persons are offered an NHS Health Check every five years and in accordance to the specified content detailed within the regulations.
Department for Health and Social Care: NHS Health Check
LGA: Getting under the bonnet, Implementing the NHS Health Check
