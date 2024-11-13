WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Report on link between green spaces and good health
Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to research published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, says that the provision of just 1 per cent more green space in the most deprived urban neighbourhoods could lead to fewer preventable deaths in these areas
“Over the last decade, £690 million of funding for parks has been lost, yet frequent park use is projected to be worth over £30 billion per year to the UK population, translating to at least £100 million per year in savings to the NHS from fewer GP visits.
“Investment in parks and green spaces is not only a cost-effective way to promote and improve health and wellbeing, but is a priority for all councils. These vital services and investment in them must therefore be an integral part of a new ‘Preventative Health Strategy’.”
The LGA has called for the Hewitt review recommendation to be implemented to increase prevention spending over the next five years by 1 per cent annually and for the development of a ‘Preventative Health Strategy’ in the first year of a new Parliament which addresses the wider social determinants of health. This would enable greater investment in important public health strategies, such as investment in green spaces, to help tackle health inequalities.
