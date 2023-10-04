WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to £1bn towns funding
Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to the Government’s announcement of 55 towns to benefit from a £1.1 billion levelling up investment, to be spent on local priorities including reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour, improving transport and growing the local economy
“Town centres and high streets are at the heart of local communities and this funding will provide a much-needed boost to those areas set to benefit.
“It is also good this money has been allocated on the basis of need and not via competition, which we have long called for.
“Being able to adapt to multiple challenges, from changes in people’s shopping habits to the rising cost of living, is common to councils across the country and we want to work with government to make this plan a success.
“Councils face an almost £3 billion funding gap over the next two years just to keep services standing still. It is essential that they have adequate, long-term resources to meet ongoing cost and demand pressures, protect vital services which keep our high streets vibrant and can continue to work with local business and community leaders, to put sustainable plans in place to create thriving towns.”
Notes to Editors
Councils, working with local business and community leaders, have a strong track record of working with government to deliver successful schemes, including through the Future High Streets Fund, Towns Fund, Levelling Up funding and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
Prime Minister puts local people in control of more than £1 ...
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference03/10/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference.
CBI responds to launch of Internal Market Scheme02/10/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (30 September 2023) responded to launch of Internal Market Scheme.
Unions call on ministers to convene “emergency summit” to resolve issues around HS202/10/2023 11:05:00
Unions have called on ministers to convene an “emergency summit” to resolve issues around the future of HS2.
UNICEF - Dr Congo: Children killed, injured, abducted, and face sexual violence in conflict at record levels for third consecutive year29/09/2023 14:25:00
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is on track to have record levels of verified grave violations against children for a third consecutive year in 2023.
LGA - Get ready for ban on single use plastics29/09/2023 11:25:00
Businesses need to ensure they are prepared for the ban on certain single use plastic items coming into effect this weekend, the Local Government Association says today.
CBI - Private sector activity unlikely to see growth through year's end - CBI Growth Indicator29/09/2023 10:25:00
Private sector activity fell slightly in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This month’s contraction matched the pace of decline seen last month and extended the mild downturn seen over the last year.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/09/2023 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics
NHS Confederation responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities28/09/2023 13:25:00
Joan Saddler responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities
Scottish Government will not meet infrastructure goals28/09/2023 11:25:00
The Scottish Government no longer expects to have enough money to deliver all its planned £26 billion investment in public sector infrastructure.
UNICEF Nigeria Raises Alarm Over Unprecedented Diphtheria Outbreak28/09/2023 09:25:00
In the midst of the most severe diphtheria outbreak in recent global history, UNICEF Nigeria is sounding the alarm about the urgent need for widespread vaccination. The outbreak has so far resulted in over 11,500 suspected cases, more than 7,000 confirmed cases, and claimed the lives of 453 people, mostly children.