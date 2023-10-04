LGA responds to £1bn towns funding

Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to the Government’s announcement of 55 towns to benefit from a £1.1 billion levelling up investment, to be spent on local priorities including reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour, improving transport and growing the local economy

“Town centres and high streets are at the heart of local communities and this funding will provide a much-needed boost to those areas set to benefit.

“It is also good this money has been allocated on the basis of need and not via competition, which we have long called for.

“Being able to adapt to multiple challenges, from changes in people’s shopping habits to the rising cost of living, is common to councils across the country and we want to work with government to make this plan a success.

“Councils face an almost £3 billion funding gap over the next two years just to keep services standing still. It is essential that they have adequate, long-term resources to meet ongoing cost and demand pressures, protect vital services which keep our high streets vibrant and can continue to work with local business and community leaders, to put sustainable plans in place to create thriving towns.”

Notes to Editors

Councils, working with local business and community leaders, have a strong track record of working with government to deliver successful schemes, including through the Future High Streets Fund, Towns Fund, Levelling Up funding and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

