LGA responds to Action for Children report on early years support
“It is vital the Government fully funds the early years entitlements, ensuring providers get the support they need while enabling all children to have access to places.”
Responding to a new report by Action for Children warning that over one third of low-income families are struggling to access vital child development and parenting support in children’s centres and family hubs across England, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said:
“Effective, high quality early years provision makes a significant difference to young children, helping to break the cycle of disadvantage and improving social mobility while also enabling parents to work.
“While it was good the Government announced funding through the best start and family hubs programme, we are concerned only half of councils will be able to access support through the programme’s funding over the next three years. This means many children and their families may be missing out on crucial support in their early years at a time when greater investment is needed given the challenges experienced during the pandemic.
Parenting services under pressure: unequal access to early years support in England
