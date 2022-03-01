WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
“Early help services are absolutely vital in preventing a child or young person reaching crisis point.
“However despite councils diverting funding from other services into children’s social care to keep children safe, soaring demand means that councils are having to make exceptionally difficult decisions about where to focus their spending.
“Future costs in children’s social care are set to increase by an estimated £600 million each year until 2024/25, with more than 8 in 10 councils already in the unsustainable position of having to overspend their budgets.
“Councils want to be able to provide the very best support for children, which is why we are urging government to work with councils on a child-centred, cross-government pandemic recovery plan which offers the very best future for children and families.”
Early help is the best option for children and families. We need to protect it
