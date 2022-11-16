LGA responds to ADASS Autumn Survey 2022

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the ADASS Autumn Survey 2022, which shows almost all directors of adult social services in England say there is neither enough funding nor enough care workers to meet the support needs of older and disabled people this winter

“This survey adds to the growing and consistent pile of evidence that shows social care is already in crisis, and without immediate action from the Government will become even worse.



“Social care needs £13 billion of additional funding to address both the short and long term challenges the sector is facing, including over the next few extremely challenging winter months.

“There needs to be immediate investment to end this crisis, address unmet and under-met need and allow all people to access the health and care services they need.”

ADASS Autumn Survey 2022