WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to ADASS Contingencies Survey
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey, which found that more than half of councils in England are having to use reduce care and support due to growing numbers of social care staff having to take sick leave or isolate because of Omicron
“Reducing care and support services is the last thing councils want to do, but as this survey highlights, they are having to make incredibly difficult decisions in order to keep people safe and well.
“No one receiving services should have to go without, but pre-existing workforce shortages have been compounded by staff absences caused by Omicron, leaving some councils with no choice but to prioritise people in their care.
“These sobering findings reinforce what we have long said, about the urgent need to address immediate pressures facing social care now, including on capacity, recruitment and retention, care worker pay and on unmet and under-met need.
“Councils are doing their very best to help maintain continuity of social care services. However, a greater proportion of the new health and social care levy should go directly towards social care upfront to reflect the urgency of the situation and help deal with these immediate pressures.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI and economiesuisse join forces to create UK-Swiss Bilateral Trade and Investment Council18/01/2022 16:05:00
The UK’s biggest business organisation – CBI – and economiesuisse have joined forces to create a Bilateral Trade and Investment Council aimed at improving terms of the UK-Swiss FTA which is expected to open for renegotiation this year.
Audit Wales - Finance for the Future 2021 Conference – public services in a time of crisis18/01/2022 13:40:00
On 16 December 2021, the Finance Skills Development Group held their 5th Finance for the Future conference, exploring the theme of Public Services in a Time of Crisis.
UK Space Agency: Rosalind Franklin Mars rover passes latest tests ahead of September launch18/01/2022 13:15:00
The UK-built ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover is set for launch in September after a series of successful tests, including driving off its landing platform.
Successful applicants for LGA Housing Advisers’ Programme announced18/01/2022 12:40:00
The Local Government Association has announced the 30 successful projects, supporting 90 councils, for its Housing Advisers Programme 2021/22 (HAP), an innovative scheme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their local areas, address the housing crisis and meet the housing needs of local communities.
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks18/01/2022 11:40:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report- Opens in a new window on HMRC's administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2019/20 tax year.
Ministers must get pay packets rising, says TUC18/01/2022 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on the latest employment figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Tuesday), which show real pay (pay once inflation has been taken into account) falling by 1.0 per cent in the year to November 2021.
NHS Confederation responds to landmark mental health campaign18/01/2022 10:40:00
Sean Duggan responds to the launch of the NHSEI campaign that encourages those struggling with their mental health to seek support.
TUC: Cutting self-isolation period won’t fix UK’s fundamental sick pay problem17/01/2022 15:20:00
Reducing the self-isolation period won’t fix the UK’s fundamental sick pay problem, the TUC has warned today (Monday), as the new government policy reducing minimum self-isolation from seven days to five days comes into effect.
CBI responds to latest GDP data17/01/2022 11:05:00
CBI recently (14 January 2021) responded to latest GDP data.