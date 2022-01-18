LGA responds to ADASS Contingencies Survey

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey, which found that more than half of councils in England are having to use reduce care and support due to growing numbers of social care staff having to take sick leave or isolate because of Omicron

“Reducing care and support services is the last thing councils want to do, but as this survey highlights, they are having to make incredibly difficult decisions in order to keep people safe and well.

“No one receiving services should have to go without, but pre-existing workforce shortages have been compounded by staff absences caused by Omicron, leaving some councils with no choice but to prioritise people in their care.

“These sobering findings reinforce what we have long said, about the urgent need to address immediate pressures facing social care now, including on capacity, recruitment and retention, care worker pay and on unmet and under-met need.

“Councils are doing their very best to help maintain continuity of social care services. However, a greater proportion of the new health and social care levy should go directly towards social care upfront to reflect the urgency of the situation and help deal with these immediate pressures.”

ADASS Winter Contingencies Survey